Trump-Deranged Celebs Reminded of Vows to Exit U.S. and More

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hollywood celebrities who have been whining about the potential second presidency of Donald Trump and telling the entire world that they would leave the United States if he becomes the leader of the country are now mocked again for not fulfilling their promises.

Breitbart reported that among the entitled celebrities who threatened Americans to leave the country were Bruce Springsteen, Cher, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, George Lopez, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Barbra Streisand, Sharon Stone and America Ferrera.

The Washington Times also expanded the list by adding the names of Chelsea Handler, Bryan Cranston, Jon Stewart, Raven-Symone, Ne-Yo and Michael Key.

Headline USA also reported that other celebrities, such as Will Ferrell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Keaton, Spike Lee, and Jennifer Garner, previously showed their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

One person on Twitter wrote that he created a map tracking Hollywood celebrities’ locations who previously said they plan to leave the country if Trump becomes president.

“I recently developed an app called WeaselWatch (TM) that tracks the locations of every Hollywood celebrity who said they would leave the country if Trump won. So far, I’m not seeing a lot of movement,” @NotKennyRogers wrote.

I recently developed an app called WeaselWatch (TM) that tracks the locations of every Hollywood celebrity who said they would leave the country if Trump won. So far I'm not seeing a lot of movement. pic.twitter.com/aEvSXnCnJx — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) November 8, 2024

A person in the comments section even suggested he should team up with “the app or account that tracks their private jets.”

Can you team up with the app or account that tracks their private jets? — Smartloobylou (smartloobylou.eth) (@loulou12395997) November 8, 2024

Others suggested that Trump-hating Hollywood celebrities should avoid going to Canada, the country most of them planned to move to if Trump becomes the president.

“Don’t go to Canada with your TDS. They’ll recommend suicide,” @juliew38138 wrote, referring to Canada’s anti-life laws that allowed doctors to murder mentally ill or poor people via euthanasia.

Don’t go to Canada with your TDS. They’ll recommend suicide. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) November 7, 2024

However, some people on the platform suggested that none of them are going to leave the United States because their promises to permanently move to a different country are nothing more than virtue signaling to their leftist colleagues.

“They’re all bulls****ers. They’re not leaving. They’ll stay & sulk behind their guilded gates. But I know millions of Americans who would gladly help them pack their bags and chauffeur them to the nearest airport,” @Pete2Shawn wrote.