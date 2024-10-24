Quantcast
Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Michael Keaton Tries to Shame Men into Backing Kamala as Campaign Implodes

'They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice / IMAGE: Warner Bros. Pictures via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Fresh off his Hollywood comeback in the new Beetlejuice sequel, actor Michael Keaton attempted to convince men not to attend Trump rallies.

Keaton tried to claim former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk do not have their best interests in mind, and that the two “aren’t your bros” in a social media post on Tuesday.

“They don’t really respect you,” Keaton stated. “They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid.”

The Batman actor referenced a joke Trump made regarding how his supporters were so loyal he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still have support.

“Basically, what he’s saying in parentheses is, ‘People are so stupid, they’re so dumb, they’d still vote for me,'” Keaton said, condescendingly trying to libsplain to the stupid plebians what the remark meant as only a professional actor can.

“They have no respect for you, trust me.” he added.

X users called out how Keaton’s post appeared to be a “hostage-like video” and told the actor to “blink twice if you are in danger.”

Actor Rob Schneider, an outspoken conservative, penned a letter to Keaton blasting the post and explained the reasons why he will be voting for Trump.

In addition to the Instagram post, Keaton previously spent the day in his home state of Pennsylvania where he campaigned for the Harris-Walz ticket.

He tried to state a Trump presidency would hurt young voters and said, “you sho’ nuff ain’t going to be OK,” speaking in what appeared to be a black dialect.

Keaton’s comments came as Harris continues to lack support with male voters.

A recent survey from the Atlanta Journal–Constitution found only 28% of Georgia men support Harris compared to 59% for the former president.

The AJC survey also revealed Harris only has 29% job approval with a whopping 59% disapproval rating in the Peach State.

Harris previously attempted to drum up support with Latino men with a “Hombres con Harris” campaign.

Harris did not help her case for capturing male voters when she was interviewed by MSNBC’s Al Sharpton and suggested men who do not support her candidacy may be misogynistic.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Says Trump Needs to Be ‘Locked Up,’ Then Catches Himself

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com