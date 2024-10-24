Michael Keaton Tries to Shame Men into Backing Kamala as Campaign Implodes

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Fresh off his Hollywood comeback in the new Beetlejuice sequel, actor Michael Keaton attempted to convince men not to attend Trump rallies.

Keaton tried to claim former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk do not have their best interests in mind, and that the two “aren’t your bros” in a social media post on Tuesday.

“They don’t really respect you,” Keaton stated. “They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid.”

The Batman actor referenced a joke Trump made regarding how his supporters were so loyal he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still have support.

“Basically, what he’s saying in parentheses is, ‘People are so stupid, they’re so dumb, they’d still vote for me,'” Keaton said, condescendingly trying to libsplain to the stupid plebians what the remark meant as only a professional actor can.

“They have no respect for you, trust me.” he added.

X users called out how Keaton’s post appeared to be a “hostage-like video” and told the actor to “blink twice if you are in danger.”

X users called out how Keaton's post appeared to be a "hostage-like video" and told the actor to "blink twice if you are in danger."

Actor Rob Schneider, an outspoken conservative, penned a letter to Keaton blasting the post and explained the reasons why he will be voting for Trump.

Dear Michael Keaton,

I am not voting to “hang out with someone.” YOU are voting for someone who doesn’t know which bathroom to use!

YOU are voting for someone who wants to continue having boys invade girl’s sports.

YOU are voting for someone who wants to use tax payer money to… https://t.co/mcxsrXoHpm — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 23, 2024

In addition to the Instagram post, Keaton previously spent the day in his home state of Pennsylvania where he campaigned for the Harris-Walz ticket.

He tried to state a Trump presidency would hurt young voters and said, “you sho’ nuff ain’t going to be OK,” speaking in what appeared to be a black dialect.

He tried to state a Trump presidency would hurt young voters and said, "you sho' nuff ain't going to be OK," speaking in what appeared to be a black dialect.

Keaton’s comments came as Harris continues to lack support with male voters.

A recent survey from the Atlanta Journal–Constitution found only 28% of Georgia men support Harris compared to 59% for the former president.

The AJC survey also revealed Harris only has 29% job approval with a whopping 59% disapproval rating in the Peach State.

Harris previously attempted to drum up support with Latino men with a “Hombres con Harris” campaign.

Harris did not help her case for capturing male voters when she was interviewed by MSNBC’s Al Sharpton and suggested men who do not support her candidacy may be misogynistic.