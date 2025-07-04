Friday, July 4, 2025

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Bring the 2026 Military Budget Over $1 Trillion

The bill includes $150 billion in additional military spending, and $113 billion of it will be used to supplement the 2026 military budget...

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comThe House on Thursday passed a massive piece of legislation, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill” by President Trump, that includes extra military spending to bring the 2026 military budget over $1 trillion.

The bill passed in a vote of 218-214, with only two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie (KY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) — and every Democrat voting against it. The legislation has already passed the Senate and now heads to President Trump’s desk for his signature.

The legislation includes $150 billion in additional military spending, and the White House plans to use $113 billion of it to supplement the 2026 military budget, bringing it to approximately $1.006 trillion, representing a 13% increase from 2025.

The $150 billion will go toward several military priorities of the Trump administration, including the so-called “Golden Dome,” a plan for a sprawling missile defense system in the United States that’s sure to kick off a new arms race and will be a boondoggle for the weapons makers.

According to Breaking Defense, the $150 billion includes:

  • $29 billion for shipbuilding
  • $25 billion for Golden Dome
  • $25 billion for munitions
  • $16 billion for innovative technologies such as drones, AI, and low-cost weapons
  • $15 billion for nuclear “modernization”
  • $12 billion for the US military’s buildup in the Asia Pacific
  • $9 billion for air superiority

While the US has never officially had a $1 trillion military budget, the actual cost of US military spending has exceeded $1 trillion for years. According to veteran defense analyst Winslow Wheeler, based on the $895 billion National Defense Authorization Act, US national security spending for 2025 was expected to reach about $1.77 trillion.

Wheeler’s estimate accounts for military-related spending from other government agencies not funded by the NDAA, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security. It also includes the national security share of the interest accrued on the US debt, as well as other factors.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

