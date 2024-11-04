Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

Actor Will Ferrell Demands Male Voters Support Harris, Tells Them to ‘Shut the F**k Up’

'This election is going to be one of the closest in history. Your vote will make the difference...'

Posted by Maire Clayton

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former Saturday Night Live comedian Will Ferrell continued his attempt to drum up male support for Vice President Kamala Harris’s dying presidential campaign over the weekend by threatening voters.

In an official Harris ad shared Sunday on YouTube, Ferrell said he would hold those who did not vote for Harris “personally responsible” if the Democrat loses.

“This election is going to be one of the closest in history,” Ferrell added. “Your vote will make the difference.”

The Anchorman actor then specifically called out a voter named Gary.

“‘Oh, blah blah blah, I’m just one person,'” Ferrell said, mocking the excuses that the prospective voter might make. “No—shut the f**k up, Gary.”

While the volatile persona may have seemed on-brand with many of Ferrell’s quircky characters, critics noted that the aggressive 30-second ad hit a little too close to home in mirroring some of the Harris campaign’s other efforts to coerce voters through fearmongering, making the comedy difficult to discern from reality.

Democrats have now resorted to physically threatening people to vote for Kamala,” social-media influencer Paul Szypula wrote.

Others noted how his polarizing rhetoric made it difficult to continue to enjoy the modern Christmas classic where Ferrell played the lovable Buddy the Elf.

Ferrell previously joined comedian Billy Eichner for a segment dubbed “Loud White Men For Kamala Harris,” in which the two went around New York City in T-shirts with the slogan and attempted to convince potential voters to support Harris.

Ferrell was not the first actor to release a statement trying to discourage male support for former President Donald Trump.

Coming off of the success of his Beetlejuice sequel, actor Michael Keaton also singled out men in an Oct. 22 post to social media, saying they should not attend Trump rallies.

“They laugh at you behind your back,” Keaton claimed. “They think you’re stupid.”

Harris was well aware of her lack of male support, as she was captured on a hot mic with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when the two grabbed beers in late last month, according to Fox News.

“So, my thing is we need to move ground among men,” Harris told Whitmer, only to later realize the cameras picked up the audio.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
