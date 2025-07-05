Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ at White House July 4 Celebration

( The Center Square) President Donald Trump used an Independence Day celebration at the White House to sign his ‘big, beautiful bill.’

Trump and Republican congressional members delivered on the president’s July 4th deadline for the bill. The bill signing was preceded by a spectacular flyover of military planes, including B-2 stealth bombers, as the White House hosted members of the military and their families on the South Lawn.

🚨 THE ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL IS NOW OFFICIALLY THE LAW OF THE LAND! pic.twitter.com/mOpYN0tiZ0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2025

Trump kicked off the start of “America 250” on Thursday evening in Des Moines. He used the holiday to tout his historic legislation, which narrowly passed the House Thursday afternoon.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of America’s founding exactly one year from now, we are creating an economy that delivers wealth for the middle class, a border that is sovereign and secure, and a military that is unmatched, unequaled anywhere in the world,” said the president Friday evening.

Trump argues that the “massive” bill will spur economic growth, a claim some in his own party have disputed.

“This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run,” said the president. “Our country is going to be a rocket ship economically.”

During the signing, the president was joined by House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., several members of his cabinet and congressional members.