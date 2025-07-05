Friday, July 4, 2025

Trump Signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ at White House July 4 Celebration

'We are creating an economy that delivers wealth for the middle class, a border that is sovereign and secure, and a military that is unmatched, unequaled anywhere in the world...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President Donald Trump holding up a order for clemency for anti-abortion protesters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

(, The Center Square) President Donald Trump used an Independence Day celebration at the White House to sign his ‘big, beautiful bill.’

Trump and Republican congressional members delivered on the president’s July 4th deadline for the bill. The bill signing was preceded by a spectacular flyover of military planes, including B-2 stealth bombers, as the White House hosted members of the military and their families on the South Lawn.

Trump kicked off the start of “America 250” on Thursday evening in Des Moines. He used the holiday to tout his historic legislation, which narrowly passed the House Thursday afternoon.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of America’s founding exactly one year from now, we are creating an economy that delivers wealth for the middle class, a border that is sovereign and secure, and a military that is unmatched, unequaled anywhere in the world,” said the president Friday evening.

Trump argues that the “massive” bill will spur economic growth, a claim some in his own party have disputed.

“This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run,” said the president. “Our country is going to be a rocket ship economically.”

During the signing, the president was joined by House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., several members of his cabinet and congressional members.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Bring the 2026 Military Budget Over $1 Trillion

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com