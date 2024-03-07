Unhinged Leftists Again Promise to Leave America If Trump Wins

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As the “denial” phase in their grief cycle comes to an abrupt close, TDS-afflicted leftists across the country are, once again, pivoting back to “bargaining,” with desperate ultimatums about what they will do if former President Donald Trump wins re-election in November.

If Trump wins in Nov … Barbara Streisand and many others pledge to leave the U. S. Rob Reiner claims he’ll set himself on fire. Cher promised to shoot her self in the head. Stephen King just said he’ll jump in a wood chipper. Sounds like a good start. Too mean? — Dr. KRB (@DrKRB2) March 6, 2024

However, if Trump’s 2016 victory offers any indication, conservatives are likely to have their hopes dashed by a string of broken promises from Hollywood celebrities promising to take drastic action and then failing to deliver.

According to Townhall, which compiled a list of 23 celebrities who committed to leaving America if Trump won the 2016 race, notable names included: Jon Stewart, Al Sharpton, Miley Cyrus, Samuel L. Jackson, Cher, Barbara Streisand, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer and even then-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

This time around, few are still holding their breath for Cher’s long-awaited move to Jupiter.

@gabeAlfassy IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER 😖 — Cher (@cher) June 16, 2015

Yet, while celebrities are likely to stay put, other affluent leftists may already be looking to bail on America—not because they are triggered by Trump, per se, but to escape the catastrophic conditions wroght by President Joe Biden,” Business Insider reported.

“Trump is far from the only reason Americans are eyeing the exits,” conceded expatriate journalist Paul Starobin in a recent op-ed for the site.

“Housing prices in America are high, remote work is allowing for unprecedented mobility, and global respect for the United States has been eroding,” Starobin wrote.

“… Fewer and fewer Americans, pollsters have found, believe ‘the American Dream—that if you work hard you’ll get ahead—still holds true,'” he added.

Starobin deftly avoided pinning the exodus on the current White House occupant, alternately suggesting that it was a longterm trend spanning “decades, dating back to the Iraq war” (i.e. blame the Bushes) and that “[a] second Trump presidency … could serve as a ‘catalyst’ that further fuels the growing diaspora of Americans living in exile.”

Indeed, many of those he catalogued in his piece offered up scripted anti-Trump answers, but they also cited factors like property taxes and “violent crime”—another recent byproduct of Democrat policies gone awry.

Tellingly, many of those Starobin interviewed were fleeing Biden’s America to Italy, a country currently run by one of Europe’s more conservative leaders, Giorgia Meloni, whom leftists and globalists previously attempted to smear as a right-wing neo-fascist.

Nonetheless, some expats were still convinced—or at least claimed to be—that Trump alone posed a sufficient danger to warrant uprooting their lives.

“An insurrection by a narcissist who couldn’t accept election loss combined with his gun and abortion policies made moving more of a necessity than just a dream,” claimed one Texas woman from Texas who planned to move to Italy.

Whereas most vows to leave the country if an opposing candidate wins have traditionally been “therapeutic venting,” Starobin wrote that “this time is different.”

Hysterical headlines in outlets like the Washington Post about a potential “Trump Dictatorship” have been enough to sufficiently terrified low-information leftists, persuading them that they, like the asylum seekers currently flooding into the U.S., face a credible fear of persecution.

Thus, contrary to conventional wisdom, as the attacks on Trump in the U.S. media grow even more hyperbolic during the election season, the effect may be to create a sort of reverse immigration, offsetting the Great Replacement attempted under Biden and helping, in part, to fulfill Trump’s promise to “make America great again.”

As for countries like Italy, which have become desirable target desinations for America’s idle and unwanted castoffs, they would be wise to consider reining in their own immigration policies.

“When we do voter registration, we register everybody,” said Martha McDevitt–Pugh, the international chair of Democrats Abroad, a foreign branch of the Democratic National Committee. “And we come overwhelmingly across Democrats who want to vote.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.