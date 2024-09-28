Quantcast
Saturday, September 28, 2024

Celebrities, Politicians Resume Threats to Leave Trump’s America

'Don't let the door hit you!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Cher rockets to Jupiter.
Cher rockets to Jupiter. / GRAPHIC: ChatGPT (Cher photo via Flickr)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Actors, musicians, politicians, activists, talk show hosts and many others recently resurrected their 2016 threats about how they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes the president of the country, but will they keep their promises?

It looks like it is not going to be the case, and regular Americans know that, rolling their eyes whenever someone famous states that one will flee the country to escape the potential tyranny during Trump’s presidency. Americans started treating the famous people like villagers treated a boy in Aesop’s fable. Nobody believes them anymore.

The most recent example of that happening was on Sept. 25, 2024, when disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen went on MSNBC, telling Nicolle Wallace that he would move to another country and change his name to avoid communist-like persecution from Trump and his administration.

Last year, American singer Cher said she would leave the country if Trump became president.

Headline USA previously reported that famous people, mainly in the entertainment industry, stated that they would permanently leave the United States if Trump entered the White House.

The people who made this promise were Jon StewartAl SharptonMiley CyrusSamuel L. JacksonCherBarbara StreisandWhoopi GoldbergAmy Schumer and then-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Many regular Americans on social media platforms, primarily Twitter, criticized and mocked them in various ways.

“Don’t let the door hit you!” Conservative Brief successfully summarized the Americans’ response to Cohen’s recent comments.

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris was a great example of people no longer caring about what celebrities say about politics. The New York Post reported that not only did people not start supporting Harris more after the endorsement, but it also turned more voters away from Harris.

As a result, entertainment journalists and critics like Christian Toto have suggested that the era of celebrity endorsements is over.

Some celebrities previously called out others in their field of work, stating they should not voice their political opinions.

“They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills. A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble. They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family,” actor Mark Wahlberg told Task & Purpose in 2016.

Musician Pharell Williams also said celebrities should “shut up” about politics.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYC Coup? Mayor Claims He’s Persecuted for Questioning Dems. on Immigration
Next article
He’s Back: Cuomo Salivates Over NYC Mayoral Run as Adams Falls to DOJ

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com