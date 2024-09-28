Celebrities, Politicians Resume Threats to Leave Trump’s America

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Actors, musicians, politicians, activists, talk show hosts and many others recently resurrected their 2016 threats about how they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes the president of the country, but will they keep their promises?

It looks like it is not going to be the case, and regular Americans know that, rolling their eyes whenever someone famous states that one will flee the country to escape the potential tyranny during Trump’s presidency. Americans started treating the famous people like villagers treated a boy in Aesop’s fable. Nobody believes them anymore.

The most recent example of that happening was on Sept. 25, 2024, when disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen went on MSNBC, telling Nicolle Wallace that he would move to another country and change his name to avoid communist-like persecution from Trump and his administration.

NEW: Michael Cohen says he is changing his name & leaving the country if Trump is elected, says he doesn’t know what he will do about his family. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace thought it was a good idea because Cohen “has been right about everything.” “I'm already working on a… pic.twitter.com/KIBJrFbOuf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 25, 2024

Last year, American singer Cher said she would leave the country if Trump became president.

Headline USA previously reported that famous people, mainly in the entertainment industry, stated that they would permanently leave the United States if Trump entered the White House.

The people who made this promise were Jon Stewart, Al Sharpton, Miley Cyrus, Samuel L. Jackson, Cher, Barbara Streisand, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer and then-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Many regular Americans on social media platforms, primarily Twitter, criticized and mocked them in various ways.

“Don’t let the door hit you!” Conservative Brief successfully summarized the Americans’ response to Cohen’s recent comments.

Don't let the door hit you!! Major Trump enemy announces they are leaving the country if he wins back the White House.https://t.co/LSPiF9k6G9 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) September 26, 2024

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris was a great example of people no longer caring about what celebrities say about politics. The New York Post reported that not only did people not start supporting Harris more after the endorsement, but it also turned more voters away from Harris.

As a result, entertainment journalists and critics like Christian Toto have suggested that the era of celebrity endorsements is over.

Some celebrities previously called out others in their field of work, stating they should not voice their political opinions.

“They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills. A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble. They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family,” actor Mark Wahlberg told Task & Purpose in 2016.

Musician Pharell Williams also said celebrities should “shut up” about politics.