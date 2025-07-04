Dems Target Trump Kids’ Citizenship After Calling Deportation Talk Racist

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A CNN personality called on the citizenship status of President Donald Trump’s children to be scrutinized even after Democrats insisted questioning leftists’ immigration status was racist.

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers made the call during a panel Tuesday on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip. The discussion centered on President Donald Trump’s move to strip naturalized Americans of their citizenship if they commit heinous crimes.

“Look, if we want to have a conversation about who belongs where, when, how, and whether or not their citizenship status- and we want to look at everything, I mean, I would look at Donald Trump Jr.,” Sellers said.

“I would look at all of Melania‘s kids, all of Ivana‘s kids. I mean, let‘s just have a full conversation over who belongs here, how did they get here, their citizenship status,” Sellers added.

Sellers also called for a “full discussion about all of it,” continuing: “Why is that not on the table right now? I mean, the only person here should be Tiffany Trump, if we‘re going to have this discussion.”

Dumbass @Bakari_Sellers brings up Melania Trump like she’s not a legal US citizen..

This is why CNN is hot horse shit..pic.twitter.com/X4OZHjqvtD — Will. Power – Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) July 2, 2025

His comments were referring to Trump’s four children by his first wife, Ivana—Ivanka, Don and Eric—and his youngest son, Baron, born to Melania. Ivana became a U.S. citizen in 1998 and Melania in 2006. All five children were born on American soil.

His remarks followed the circulation of a Department of Justice memo prioritizing the denaturalization of individuals “who pose a potential danger to national security, including those with a nexus to terrorism, espionage, or the unlawful export from the United States of sensitive goods, technology, or information raising national security concerns.”

The memo explained that civil denaturalization allows the government to revoke citizenship from war criminals, extrajudicial killers or other serious human rights abusers.

Sellers’s comments came after Democrats suggested that some Republican lawmakers’ questions about NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s citizenship were racist.