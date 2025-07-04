Friday, July 4, 2025

Dems Target Trump Kids’ Citizenship After Calling Deportation Talk Racist

'I would look at all of Melania‘s kids, all of Ivana‘s kids. I mean, let‘s just have a full conversation over who belongs here, how did they get here, their citizenship status...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Barron Trump
Barron Trump

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A CNN personality called on the citizenship status of President Donald Trump’s children to be scrutinized even after Democrats insisted questioning leftists’ immigration status was racist. 

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers made the call during a panel Tuesday on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip. The discussion centered on President Donald Trump’s move to strip naturalized Americans of their citizenship if they commit heinous crimes. 

“Look, if we want to have a conversation about who belongs where, when, how, and whether or not their citizenship status- and we want to look at everything, I mean, I would look at Donald Trump Jr.,” Sellers said. 

“I would look at all of Melania‘s kids, all of Ivana‘s kids. I mean, let‘s just have a full conversation over who belongs here, how did they get here, their citizenship status,” Sellers added. 

Sellers also called for a “full discussion about all of it,” continuing: “Why is that not on the table right now? I mean, the only person here should be Tiffany Trump, if we‘re going to have this discussion.” 

His comments were referring to Trump’s four children by his first wife, Ivana—Ivanka, Don and Eric—and his youngest son, Baron, born to Melania. Ivana became a U.S. citizen in 1998 and Melania in 2006. All five children were born on American soil. 

His remarks followed the circulation of a Department of Justice memo prioritizing the denaturalization of individuals “who pose a potential danger to national security, including those with a nexus to terrorism, espionage, or the unlawful export from the United States of sensitive goods, technology, or information raising national security concerns.”  

The memo explained that civil denaturalization allows the government to revoke citizenship from war criminals, extrajudicial killers or other serious human rights abusers. 

Sellers’s comments came after Democrats suggested that some Republican lawmakers’ questions about NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s citizenship were racist.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump on Mount Rushmore? At Least One Rep. Approves
Next article
Republican Congressional Intern Killed in Drive-by DC Shooting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com