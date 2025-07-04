Republican Congressional Intern Killed in Drive-by DC Shooting

(José Niño, Headline USA) Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was walking downtown Monday night when multiple gunmen opened fire, making him the 85th homicide victim in Washington D.C. in 2025.

The young congressional intern hailing from Granby, Massachusetts was reportedly walking near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center when multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of Seventh and M streets NW and began firing into a group of people around 10:30 p.m.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst student was working as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-KS, and was set to begin his senior year studying finance with a minor in political science.

On Monday, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old intern for Congressman Estes, was murdered in Washington, DC. We send our deepest condolences to Eric's family, his friends, Congressman Estes, and his staff, and urge anyone who may have information to contact the Metropolitan… pic.twitter.com/lr2aFaBtqp — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) July 3, 2025

Police confirmed Wednesday that Tarpinian-Jachym was apparently an innocent bystander caught in gunfire intended for someone else. Officers who were nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, finding three people shot: Tarpinian-Jachym, an adult woman, and a 16-year-old boy.

All three were taken to hospitals, but Tarpinian-Jachym died Tuesday from his injuries.

The shooting marked the 85th homicide in the District this year, slightly fewer than the 89 recorded at the same time last year. The suspect vehicle has been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, per a report by Fox News.

Emily Gest, the head of media relations for the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, said the school was aware of the shooting and was in contact with Tarpinian-Jachym’s family. “We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew him and will be communicating with the campus shortly to offer support,” Gest said in an email.

The young intern had joined Estes’ office in June and was described by colleagues as cheerful, dedicated, and passionate about public service. He was set to return to UMass Amherst in the fall to complete his senior year.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino