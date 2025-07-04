SCOTUS Allows Trump to Deport 8 Men to South Sudan

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of President Donald Trump’s wishes to deport eight violent illegal aliens to South Sudan, even though only one of the men is actually from the country.

According to the Trump administration, South Sudan was the only nation willing to accept the men, who originate from Myanmar, Laos, Cuba and Vietnam.

Among the men, one is a sex offender and another a convicted murderer. All eight had been detained at a U.S. military base in Djibouti after Biden-appointed Judge Brian Murphy blocked their deportations through an injunction.

The high court struck down Murphy’s order in a 7–2 decision, with Justice Elena Kagan joining the conservative majority. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, as expected.

The justices’ order followed a broader decision earlier this month granting Trump the authority to deport illegal aliens to countries other than their nations of birth.

Still, Murphy falsely argued that his original injunction blocking the deportations to South Sudan remained in “full force and effect.”

In response, the Trump administration asked the justices to clarify whether Murphy’s order had indeed been nullified by their earlier ruling. The justices said Murphy’s injunction was null.

“The only authority [Murphy] cited was the dissent from the stay order,” the court wrote on Thursday, as quoted by the New York Post.

“The May 21 remedial order cannot now be used to enforce an injunction that our stay rendered unenforceable,” the ruling added.

Kagan wrote a concurring opinion, noting: “I do not see how a district court can compel compliance with an order that this Court has stayed.”