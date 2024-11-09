Quantcast
Trump Rejects Media Calls to Put ‘Price Tag’ on Mass Deportation Plan

'It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently repeated once again that he plans mass deportation plan of illegal aliens who came into the United States.

When he appeared on NBC News, Trump assured his voters he would fulfill his promise on Thursday. He said securing the American border would be one of his priorities after becoming president.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful, and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” he said. “And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in.”

Trump then said that Americans need to deport illegals because they “have no choice.”

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have [been] killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he said.

The recent news came after Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass., claimed on Wednesday that she would defy Trump’s mass deportation plan, even though her state previously declared a state of emergency due to the influx of illegals to her state under the Biden-Harris administration.

Healey said that she would “absolutely not” help the Trump administration with deporting the illegals from the United States while talking to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“But let me say this: I do think it’s important that we all recognize that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials,” Healey said, adding that she “can assure you, we’re going to work really hard to deliver.”

The recent news also came after a group of around 100 illegals rushed to cross the southern border after Trump won the election, hoping that they would not be deported from the country after Trump’s inauguration.

