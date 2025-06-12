SCOOP: Headline USA Obtains Thomas Crooks’s Community College Speeches

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Headline USA has obtained speeches alleged would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks recorded for class at the Community College of Allegheny County. Watch them here for the first time.

The speeches are from 2022, when a then-18-year-old Crooks was just starting at CCAC. Crooks graduated in the spring of 2024 and was set to attend Robert Morris University last fall—but he died on July 13 after he allegedly shot at Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally, killing one attendee and seriously wounding at least two others in the process.

The New York Times released an excerpt of one of Crooks’s speeches earlier this month, but withheld the full recording. In that speech, Crooks talks about his passion for engineering and cooking with his family—aspects of his life that he said he valued the most.

🚨NEW: "Ever since I got my first LEGO set as a little kid, I’ve always loved building and creating things." — Thomas Crooks We have obtained speeches Crooks recorded for class at the Community College of Allegheny County. Watch them in full here for the first time. Find the… pic.twitter.com/YzpheTT1z4 — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) June 12, 2025

“Ever since I got my first LEGO set as a little kid, I’ve always loved building and creating things. From model airplanes to gaming PCs to 3D printing, I’ve always had a passion for building things with my hands and for problem solving. I also have an interest in technology, whether that be the latest computer technology, AI and robotics, or even cryptocurrency,” Crooks said.

“Outside of this, my family has always been a very important part of my life, and I don’t think there’s any better way to spend time with family than cooking meals together,” he added.

In another video, Crooks talked about 3D printing—comparing different brands and printer types. ATF agents found a 3D printer when they searched his house on July 13, though it’s unclear what he was making with that machine.

In yet another video, Crooks talks about fixing a flat tire.

And in the final video obtained by this news site, Crooks records a commercial for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra.

“There are many options on the market today for a mid-sized sedan, but none can match the quality and features in this car,” Crooks said in the video. “Clearly, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra should be at the top of the list for any new car provider.”

Crooks reportedly drove a Hyundai Sonata, though open-source researchers have determined that he, in fact, drove an Elantra.

Headline USA’s publication of Crooks’ college presentations follows its release of his college emails last month. Additionally, this publication was also the first to publish Crooks’ autopsy report, toxicology exams, and the 911 call his father made the night of July 13.

Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the conflicting reports about what vehicle Crooks drove.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.