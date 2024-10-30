Fake Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses Radical Socialist for President

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the last Republican—possibly ever—to hold the state’s top office, once again turned his back on the party that elected him by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

In a lengthy Wednesday X post, the Kindergarten Cop actor said he begrudgingly came to the decision to support the current vice president due to his incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor. My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

Schwarzenegger, who succeeded Trump as host of ABC’s The Apprentice when the latter entered into the 2016 presidential race, insisted he had “plenty of disagreements” with the Harris–Walz ticket before zeroing in on former President Donald Trump.

He continued to push the leftist rhetoric of the events of Jan. 6, claiming the former president sent supporters “to storm the Capitol while he watche[d] with a Diet Coke.”

The Austria native even claimed Trump was “un-American” for questioning the validity of the 2020 election.

“Turn the page and put this junk behind us,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

If Trump were reelected, “It will just be four more years of bullsh*t with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful,” he claimed.

Schwarzenegger said he did not support either party and “hate[d] politics more than ever,” blaming Republicans for increasing deficits and Democrats for enacting policies that increased crime.

“Washington does nothing,” he said, while ranting about border security, the rapidly increasing national debt and the current immigration system.

Just last year, Schwarzenegger blasted Democrats for ruining American cities.

“We want to f*** up every city in America,” Schwarzenegger said a Democrat would likely say if asked what it meant to be a member of the party.

Schwarzenegger also famously told Americans skeptical of the COVID vaccine and masks to “screw your freedom” at the height of the pandemic.

The actor’s ex-wife, Maria Shriver, who also happens to be a first cousin of Trump surrogate Robert F. Kennedy, recently found herself in the news, as well, due to an awkward interview she conducted with Harris, during which the vice president insisted that she did not partake in cannabis gummies.