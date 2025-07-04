Friday, July 4, 2025

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Trump to Send Migrants to South Sudan

'I do not see how a district court can compel compliance with an order that this court has stayed...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Khartoum, Sudan
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital. / PHOTO: Maheen S via AP

(, The Center Square) The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday granted a Trump administration request to deport eight noncitizens to South Sudan, a country where they have no ties.

The high court stopped an order allowing the foreign nationals to appeal removals to “third countries” where they say they could be in danger of violence or harm.

They were initially headed to South Sudan in May when a federal judge in Massachusetts halted their flight. The migrants stopped on a naval base in Djibouti where they waited for an order from the court.

The Supreme Court said a lower court’s order halting the flight was “unenforceable.” On June 23, the court paused a ruling that would give them  a chance to show they would face risk of torture if deported to a country other than their own.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan concurred with the conservative majority’s opinion.

“I do not see how a district court can compel compliance with an order that this court has stayed,” Kagan wrote.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the majority opinion. Sotomayor wrote the dissenting opinion in which she criticized the majority decision and the Trump administration.

“Today’s order clarifies one thing: Other litigants must follow the rules, but the administration has the Supreme Court on speed dial,” Sotomayor wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Speaks With Putin, Says He Didn’t ‘Make Any Progress’ on Ukraine

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com