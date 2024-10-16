Actress Panned for Calling ‘Men for Kamala’ Sexy in Cringe-Inducing Speech

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Actress Jennifer Garner faced brutal backlash on social media after making cringe-worthy comments at a campaign rally for Democrat hopefuls Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Pennsylvania last weekend, Breitbart reported.

The Dude, Where’s My Car? actress—known to many as the former Mrs. Ben Affleck—posed a rhetorical question to the audience, exclaiming, “God, is there anything sexier than a man who is like, ‘Men for Kamala’? Woo!”

In the final weeks before the election, Democrats enlisted Garner, hoping her star power would enhance Harris’s appeal—admittedly a low bar to clear. “You are the front lines,” Garner told the crowd, highlighting the importance of their participation.

“I mean, I’m looking at all these beautiful faces, these women and these strong men,” added the 52-year-old actress—who last starred in Netflix’s Christmas-themed Freaky Friday knock-off, Family Switch, opposite sex symbol Ed Helms.

She then confessed her own libidinal inclinations toward the Bolshevik beta-bros in the audience.

This video quickly went viral—but not for the reasons Garner might have hoped. One X user quipped, “[laughing emojis] That girl can act! [laughing emojis] Hollyweird is out of control.”

Um, WtF? Did Jennifer Garner say "is there anything sexier than a man who is like men for Harris?"

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 That girl can act! 😂🤣😂🤣😂 Hollyweird is out of control. 😂🤣😂 — heather (@heather777222) October 14, 2024

Oli London, a British detransition advocate, noted that Garner’s bizarre personal life suggested she wasn’t the best authority to whom insecure males should look for validation of their sex-appeal.

“The Hollywood actress who has a non-binary daughter and a daughter who wears a COVID mask full-time has said: ‘Is there anything sexier than a man who is like, men for Kamala. Woo!’”

Jennifer Garner endorses Kamala Harris. The Hollywood actress who has a non-binary daughter and a daughter who wears a COVID mask full time has said: “Is there anything sexier than a man who is like, men for Kamala. Woo!” pic.twitter.com/0n44IGcrzA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 12, 2024

Another user chimed in, “Literally everything else is sexier than that kind of man.”

Literally everything else is sexier than that kind of man. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) October 13, 2024

Adding to the irony, CNN’s Dana Bash previously reported during the Democratic National Convention that the party was trying to appeal to men with low testosterone, according to the Daily Caller.

However, as with many issues, Harris’s campaign now seems to be desperately trying to flip-flop on its messaging, insisting that its male supporters are the very model of modern masculinity.

Thus far, all of the gimmicks have backfired.

After a Washington Post columnist and others in the leftist press attempted to declare Second Gent Doug Emhoff a “sex symbol” the outlandish claim was roundly ridiculed and widely condemned in light of Emhoff’s problematic history of allegations involving the physical and sexual abuse of subordinates.

He has acknowledged that his first marriage ended after he impregnated the children’s nanny, but he has dismissed other #MeToo allegations from victims as “distractions.”

Facing low polling numbers with male voters across the board, Harris’s campaign has also attempted to run ads depicting quasi-masculine-looking men who seem confident about their selection of Harris.

However, the men in at least one such ad, which ran last week, were later exposed as professional actors.

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.