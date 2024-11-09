Quantcast
Muslims Target Jews in Netherlands

'Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Muslim protesters in Amsterdam / PHOTO: @NiohBerg via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Muslims recently started attacking Israeli soccer fans on the streets of Amsterdam, Netherlands, which sparked a backlash from Jews and conservatives.

The National Pulse reported that as of Friday, the attacks led to five injuries and at least 62 arrests.

Multiple conservative news sources and political commentators posted clips of the violence on Twitter.

 

“This is a terrible moment for our city … I am very ashamed of the behavior that was shown last night,” Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said at a Friday news conference, according to CNN.

Breitbart reported that Halsema refused to resign after the first pogrom in the Netherlands since World War II.

The Daily Wire also reported that King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands expressed “deep horror and shock” over the attack.

“We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night, we failed again,” Willem-Alexander told Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Geert Wilders, the leader of the largest party in the Netherlands’ House of Representatives and a supporter of Israel, also criticized the attack, urging to deport the “multicultural scum.”

“Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable,” he wrote.

Wilders also said that Halsema should resign immediately.

Wilders also wrote in another post that he spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack.

A pogrom in the streets of #Amsterdam. We have become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews. I will NOT accept that. NEVER. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again,” he wrote.

Wilders also reported that the Amsterdam police didn’t arrest even one Muslim during the attack on the Jews.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Israel sent rescue planes to Amsterdam.

“Jews are on their way back to Israel on the rescue flight. This is the fastest rescue operation the world has ever seen. Israel will do whatever is necessary for its people. What a nation. What a spirit. Am Yisrael Chai,” @VividProwess wrote.

