Trump on Mount Rushmore? At Least One Rep. Approves

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump could soon be added to Mount Rushmore. That is, if Interior Secretary Doug Burgum accepts a request from Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

Ogles urged Burgum to consider adding Trump to the iconic monument, citing the president’s achievements, including the recently passed Big Beautiful Bill, increased military funding and more.

“Mount Rushmore honors presidents who represent the birth, growth, development, and preservation of the United States. President Trump’s leadership advances each of those pillars,” Ogles wrote.

I'm asking @SecretaryBurgum to put Trump on Mt. Rushmore. Given the scale and scope of President Trump’s recent achievements—especially the impending enactment of the Big Beautiful Bill, the historic act that will ignite America’s Golden Age—it is essential that we immortalize… pic.twitter.com/KougHxnKT2 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 3, 2025

The monument currently features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, representing the first 150 years of American history.

Ogles argued that Trump, like Washington, “champions American Independence and is reshaping the presidency with strength and clarity of purpose.” Like Jefferson, he said Trump is “expanding America’s horizons.”

The lawmaker linked Trump to Roosevelt for taking “on entrenched interests” and “renovating American industry.” And like Lincoln, Ogles said Trump is “fighting to preserve the Union” from invasion, drift, decline and the erosion of self-government.

“These are not transient accomplishments,” Ogles continued. “They are structural changes with lasting national significance. For decades, historians, economists, and public servants will measure their work against the standard reestablished by President Trump.”

Burgum has not publicly addressed the request. However, the National Park Service has previously said adding a new face poses logistical issues due to a purported lack of available space.

Ogles acknowledged those concerns, writing: “While meeting the logistical challenges may require engagement with state and/or tribal officials, the national benefit of promptly recognizing President Trump’s accomplishments in restoring American greatness makes doing so a priority, and the benefits of elevating the dignity and relevance of the site, thus increasing both its grandeur and its visitor traffic, will accrue to South Dakota, the Lakota Sioux and the broader area.”