Saturday, January 18, 2025

Is Trump’s Indoor Inauguration a Response to Threats on His Life?

‘Why is Trump moving his inauguration ceremony indoors? They don’t cancel the Macy’s Day Parade or football games when it’s cold…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that his inauguration would be held indoors due to cold weather — but concerned Americans feared there were greater threats afoot.

Following a campaign rocked by two assassination attempts against Trump, social media users suggested that a threat to the president-elect’s life could have caused the abrupt inauguration venue shift.

“Why is Trump moving his inauguration ceremony indoors? They don’t cancel the Macy’s Day Parade or football games when it’s cold. Is it to keep people safe from the weather, or just to keep people safe? Either way, I’m glad people WILL be safe,” political commentator Glenn Beck wrote on X.

Podcaster Dan Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service agent, recently warned that the Secret Service and the FBI could leave Trump “exposed” at the inauguration. Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans added that “something shady” is going on with Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and said he’s “not buying” that it was moved inside due to cold weather.

Popular conservative account @EndWokeness said, “Extremely mixed on moving the inauguration indoors: 1) It significantly reduces the risk of someone trying to take out Trump 2) It robs everyone of that iconic visual.”

Many worried Trump supporters signified their support for the indoor ceremony if it would keep Trump safe. Fox News contributor Leo Terrell wrote, “Personally, I am glad the inauguration is indoors! I am concerned about President Trump’s safety 24/7 365.”

“Something’s going on, guys. And it’s not ‘the weather,’” X user @Pro_Trading speculated after suggesting less people would be allowed in the Capitol Rotunda to watch Trump take the oath of office.

X user @Jules31415 asked, “Why do Democrats seem so upset that Trump’s inauguration got moved indoors?”

Political strategist Joey Mannarino breathed a sigh of relief at Trump’s indoor inauguration, which he called a “good thing” because he “didn’t like the idea of Trump being out there for the entire world to attempt to assassinate again.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
POPULAR CATEGORY

