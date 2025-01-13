Carrie Underwood to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The Trump transition team confirmed Underwood’s slated performance of “America the Beautiful” at his inauguration to Axios on Monday.

🚨🚨🚨 Carrie Underwood to perform at President Trump's inauguration!https://t.co/TawAwcwWwp — GOP (@GOP) January 13, 2025

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” Underwood said, according to @PopBase on X.

The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will join Underwood in her patriotic performance, Axios noted.

Carrie Underwood on performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit… pic.twitter.com/G2Geu7Fb0P — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 13, 2025

The Grammy-winning musician’s performance at Trump’s second swearing-in ceremony comes following the entertainment industry’s widespread refusal to align with the Republican during his 2017 inauguration.

Underwood’s appearance signifies that the stigma of celebrities associating with Trump, a former reality television star, has dissipated.

Washington Reporter Editor-in-Chief Matthew Foldi shared a photo of the program for Trump’s inauguration, which listed Underwood next to “America the Beautiful.”

Trump supporters on social media rejoiced at the announcement of Underwood’s performance, noting how “things have changed.”

Carrie Underwood is performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration and I just have to tell you my my my how things have changed. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 13, 2025

I’ve never liked Carrie Underwood’s music but I’m about to turn that Spotify playlist on and bump her until my speakers blow out. Finally someone with the principles to stand up for what’s RIGHT AND JUST! https://t.co/eMmqp0A4EG — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 13, 2025

🔥 Carrie Underwood has an Amazing Voice. I'm Happy to hear she will be performing at President Trumps Inauguration. 👏🙏🥳🎉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QRk9vB9vrn — Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzost) January 13, 2025

“I’ve never liked Carrie Underwood’s music but I’m about to turn that Spotify playlist on and bump her until my speakers blow out,” podcaster Joey Mannarino wrote on X. “Finally someone with the principles to stand up for what’s RIGHT AND JUST!”

Other Trump supporters praised Underwood’s “beautiful voice,” with some saying they are attracted to the country music star.

Leftists also reacted to Underwood’s apparent support for Trump on the social media platform, with one saying, “the signs were there.”

Not y’all actually gagging at Carrie Underwood being MAGA…the signs were there pic.twitter.com/gq96fyqIr3 — Rey ☕️ (@emailsinmybed) January 13, 2025

Are you all really surprised about carrie underwood performing at the inauguration?!? Please. pic.twitter.com/9TACoRWWEM — Madonna is MOTHER 👑✨ (@iconer1983) January 13, 2025

Carrie Underwood is preforming at Trump’s inauguration so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music. 😡 pic.twitter.com/bkZuNNeil4 — Suzie rizzo (@Suzierizzo1) January 13, 2025

“Are you all really surprised about carrie underwood performing at the inauguration??? Please,” another leftist wrote on X.

X user @Suzierizzo1, who has “Harris for President” written in her X bio, chimed in and said she is “blocking” and “boycotting” all of Underwood’s music on her music apps.

🚨BREAKING: Trump’s team has released the schedule for the inaugural celebration. pic.twitter.com/2dFhDkUw4B — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 13, 2025

Team Trump also released the schedule for the president-elect’s inaugural celebration on Monday, which included fireworks, a candlelit dinner and a massive victory rally ahead of the inauguration.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.