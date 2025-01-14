Michelle Obama to Skip Trump’s Inauguration. Will Barack Be There?

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former First Lady Michelle Obama will break tradition and skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, her office revealed on Tuesday.

The office did not provide an explanation for Michelle Obama’s planned absence, but confirmed that former President Barack Obama would be in attendance as Trump is sworn in, CNN reported.

Michelle Obama will not be attending Trump’s inaguration, her office confirms. pic.twitter.com/L2f009dH1H — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 14, 2025

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said, according to the outlet.

Michelle Obama’s snub to Trump comes after the former Democrat first lady refrained from joining her husband at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9.

At the funeral, which was attended by other former first ladies, Obama appeared without his wife.

The Democrat kingmaker went viral for sharing a laugh and friendly chatter with Trump, a change in optics from the “Hitler” comparisons he made of Trump on the campaign trail.

What do you think President Trump is saying to Obama in this clip? pic.twitter.com/pUJjE4bawi — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 9, 2025

CNN reported that Michelle Obama had a “scheduling conflict” that prevented her from making it to the 39th president’s funeral—she was still on a holiday vacation in Hawaii. However, Fox News co-hosts suggested thereafter that the Obamas were facing “trouble in paradise.”

HOW UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL: CNN says that Michelle Obama has a "scheduling conflict, and she is still actually in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation." Imagine if Melania Trump did this. The leftist media would be in total meltdown. pic.twitter.com/XMl1417RVk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

Fox Host Jesse Watters speculates that Michelle Obama didn’t attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral because she was getting surgery or didn’t want to sit next to Trump or marital issues Gutfeld: We should ask Mike.. buddy of mine in the green room pic.twitter.com/BTt6Xdaowv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

Jesse Watters said on The Five, “President dies, everyone in the world shows up, and she doesn’t break her vacation? It’s not like she doesn’t have access to a jet. Something is going on. Let’s speculate.”

Could Michelle and Barack Obama’s marriage be on the rocks? Watters thought it was possible.

The Fox News host suggested Michelle Obama could have undergone surgery, wanted to avoid sitting next to Trump, or that she could be hurdling towards divorce with her husband, the 44th president.

“I’ve heard things, I’m not gonna substantiate that by repeating these rumors on national TV like I just did. But I’m just saying, it’s very odd that she’s not there,” Watters said.

Social media users smelled what Watters was stepping in as many speculated Tuesday that Michelle Obama was either “classless” and “petty” for choosing not to go to Trump’s inauguration, or that she was having marital issues.

Michelle Obama is either one of the most classless, petty person alive or her and Barry are headed to divorce to not attend the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/7xvV5ng2vh — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) January 14, 2025

Michelle Obama and everyone who hates America as much as she does should leave here and never return. GTFO. pic.twitter.com/xX3aWMBaAo — P👁‍🗨NY (@PONY_Official) January 14, 2025

Others added that Michelle Obama “hates America.”

I guess Michelle Obama finally took the Low Road. pic.twitter.com/jaaMGZmUiE — vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 14, 2025

“I guess Michelle Obama finally took the Low Road,” one X user commented, referencing the former first lady’s infamous “When they go low, we go high.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.