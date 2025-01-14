Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Michelle Obama to Skip Trump’s Inauguration. Will Barack Be There?

'President dies, everyone in the world shows up, and she doesn’t break her vacation? It’s not like she doesn’t have access to a jet...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Culture of Democracy Summit in Los Angeles, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Former First Lady Michelle Obama will break tradition and skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, her office revealed on Tuesday.

The office did not provide an explanation for Michelle Obama’s planned absence, but confirmed that former President Barack Obama would be in attendance as Trump is sworn in, CNN reported.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said, according to the outlet.

Michelle Obama’s snub to Trump comes after the former Democrat first lady refrained from joining her husband at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9.

At the funeral, which was attended by other former first ladies, Obama appeared without his wife.

The Democrat kingmaker went viral for sharing a laugh and friendly chatter with Trump, a change in optics from the “Hitler” comparisons he made of Trump on the campaign trail.

CNN reported that Michelle Obama had a “scheduling conflict” that prevented her from making it to the 39th president’s funeral—she was still on a holiday vacation in Hawaii. However, Fox News co-hosts suggested thereafter that the Obamas were facing “trouble in paradise.”

Jesse Watters said on The Five, “President dies, everyone in the world shows up, and she doesn’t break her vacation? It’s not like she doesn’t have access to a jet. Something is going on. Let’s speculate.”

Could Michelle and Barack Obama’s marriage be on the rocks? Watters thought it was possible.

The Fox News host suggested Michelle Obama could have undergone surgery, wanted to avoid sitting next to Trump, or that she could be hurdling towards divorce with her husband, the 44th president.

“I’ve heard things, I’m not gonna substantiate that by repeating these rumors on national TV like I just did. But I’m just saying, it’s very odd that she’s not there,” Watters said.

Social media users smelled what Watters was stepping in as many speculated Tuesday that Michelle Obama was either “classless” and “petty” for choosing not to go to Trump’s inauguration, or that she was having marital issues.

Others added that Michelle Obama “hates America.”

“I guess Michelle Obama finally took the Low Road,” one X user commented, referencing the former first lady’s infamous “When they go low, we go high.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

