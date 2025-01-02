Quantcast
Thursday, January 2, 2025

Trump Set for ‘Victory Rally’ ahead of Inauguration

'We’re just going to have a great nation again. We’re going to bring it back to it, better than it ever was...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced he will be holding a rally the day before his inauguration.

The rally called “Make America Great Again Rally” is set to happen Jan. 19 at Capital One Arena.

“Join President Trump at Capital One Arena for a victory rally you’ll never forget!” the website reads.

The event was set to start at 3 p.m. EST and people can get tickets on Trump’s website.

The arena can hold up to 20,000 attendees.

This will be his first official rally since he defeated Vice President \ in the November election.

Trump has not had a rally in the D.C. area since he gave his now iconic speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021.

In addition to Trump, there are set to be other speakers, according to The Hill.

The president-elect spoke to media during his New Years’ Eve gala held at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“We’re just going to have a great nation again,” Trump said. “We’re going to bring it back to it, better than it ever was.”

He noted that “amazing things” are to come in the near future.

Others in attendance at the Republican’s New Year’s Eve party included incoming first sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk arrived with his young son on his shoulders and Sen. Ted Cruz was also in attendance.

Trump sat down with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday before his NYE gala.

Bowser said the two of them had a “great meeting to discuss our shared priorities for the President’s second term,” according to Fox 5.

The mayor expressed how she hopes the two will continue to find common ground.

“I am optimistic that we will continue to find common ground with the President during his second term, and we look forward to supporting a successful inauguration on January 20,” she continued.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden’s Chin Steals the Show as 82-Year-Old President Speaks on Terror Attack
Next article
10 People Are Wounded in a Shooting Outside a New York City Nightclub

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com