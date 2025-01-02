Trump Set for ‘Victory Rally’ ahead of Inauguration

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced he will be holding a rally the day before his inauguration.

The rally called “Make America Great Again Rally” is set to happen Jan. 19 at Capital One Arena.

“Join President Trump at Capital One Arena for a victory rally you’ll never forget!” the website reads.

The event was set to start at 3 p.m. EST and people can get tickets on Trump’s website.

The arena can hold up to 20,000 attendees.

This will be his first official rally since he defeated Vice President \ in the November election.

Trump has not had a rally in the D.C. area since he gave his now iconic speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021.

In addition to Trump, there are set to be other speakers, according to The Hill.

The president-elect spoke to media during his New Years’ Eve gala held at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“We’re just going to have a great nation again,” Trump said. “We’re going to bring it back to it, better than it ever was.”

He noted that “amazing things” are to come in the near future.

Others in attendance at the Republican’s New Year’s Eve party included incoming first sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk arrived with his young son on his shoulders and Sen. Ted Cruz was also in attendance.

Trump sat down with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday before his NYE gala.

Bowser said the two of them had a “great meeting to discuss our shared priorities for the President’s second term,” according to Fox 5.

The mayor expressed how she hopes the two will continue to find common ground.

“I am optimistic that we will continue to find common ground with the President during his second term, and we look forward to supporting a successful inauguration on January 20,” she continued.