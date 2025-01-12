Quantcast
Sunday, January 12, 2025

VP Vance Says ‘Hopefully Everyone is Cool’ w/ Him Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

‘Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
JD Vance, Donald Trump
JD Vance, left, greets former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vice President-elect J.D. Vance said “hopefully everyone is cool” with him skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration for a college football game.

After Ohio State University defeated the University of Texas (UT) in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Vance, a former senator from Ohio, joked on Friday that he may have a scheduling conflict come Jan. 20.

“Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game,” Vance wrote on X after the Buckeyes advanced to the championship game.

Vance, a proud Ohio State alumnus, said in August that this season’s Buckeyes team is likely “the best” in a long time, according to the New York Post.

The vice president-elect responded to his own social media post by sharing a meme presenting two options: “Attend your own inauguration” or “Go watch the Buckeyes win a national title.”

Ohio State is set to face off against Notre Dame in the Jan. 20 college football national championship at 7:30 p.m. The event falls on the same day as Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, which is slated to start at noon.

Ohio State’s win marked Vance’s victory in a bet with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who must deliver the vice president-elect beer and food from Ohio while wearing a Buckeyes jersey.

Cruz challenged the former Ohio senator to bet on Tuesday via social media post, asking him, “Hey @JDVance — care for a wager on the UT-Ohio State game? Loser brings beer & food from his home state & delivers it wearing the winning jersey?”

Vance took on the GOP senator’s wager, firing back to his friend by saying, “Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win?”

Per Cruz’s post, Vance looks forward to receiving Blue Bell ice cream with Texas BBQ & Shiner Bock beer — served by a Texan in an Ohio State jersey.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

