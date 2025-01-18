Megyn Kelly Reveals Her Special Role in Trump’s Inauguration

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly revealed she will have a special role in President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities on Friday’s episode of her podcast.

Trump invited Kelly to speak at his victory rally Sunday at the Capitol One Arena, the conservative commentator told her audience. She said it was an “honor” and asked her listeners what they would like to hear her talk about.

“On Sunday, I’ll be joining President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, Elon Musk and more speaking at the president’s final rally,” Kelly said. “It’s his pre-inauguration rally. He loves the rallies. He doesn’t have to have a rally, he won! But he loves interacting with his voters and his fans and the American people.”

The radio host will make a special episode of The Megyn Kelly Show following her attendance at Trump’s inauguration, which will air on Monday at 6 p.m. EST on SiriusXM’s Triumph station before its release on her YouTube channel and podcast platforms.

“I want to bring you guys all a special announcement. As you may know, we’re going to be doing our show from Washington, D.C. on Monday, and that’s because I am going to be going to the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States,” she said.

Kelly added that she was bringing her whole family to the inauguration and that she “can’t wait” to attend.

Kelly celebrated the invitation to appear at Trump’s rally as “an opportunity to take the message to some people who don’t always hear us talk” because major news outlets, including her former employers at Fox News and NBC News, would “have to” air speeches from the event.

Trump announced on Friday that his swearing-in ceremony would be moved indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to forecasts of frigid weather.

“There is an arctic blast sweeping the country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Trump inauguration OFFICIALLY moved indoors, President-elect announces. Trump will join the crowd from inside Capital One arena after being sworn in inside the Capitol for the parade. pic.twitter.com/jqFoRgo15Y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2025

.@kayleighmcenany: "This has happened twice… What's interesting to me is the Ronald Reagan comparison — because not only is the Inauguration indoors, you have the hostage release right before Trump comes in. You have the assassination attempt, Ronald Reagan as well." pic.twitter.com/kLMnlouwaV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 17, 2025

Kelly rejoiced at Trump’s winter weather adjustment, saying she is “such a wuss in the cold” due to the Raynaud’s syndrome in her fingertips.

Kelly’s guest, DailyMail columnist Maureen Callahan, said Trump’s decision set the tone for his “common sense” second administration.

“People just want common sense to rule the day,” Callahan said, and Kelly added, “That’s a good point.”

“Being outside for six hours in 10-degree weather, people with their young children, you know, you’re just asking for negative things to happen. Bad things to happen,” Kelly said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.