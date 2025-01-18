CNN Banishes TDS-Afflicted Jim Acosta to Time-Slot ‘Siberia’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN is reportedly poised to banish Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) sufferer Jim Acosta to host his show from midnight to 2 a.m.

CNN chief Mark Thompson reportedly called Acosta, who currently hosts the network’s high-rated 10 a.m. hour, to propose the rabid Trump critic move his coverage to a time rarely watched by viewers, according to ex-CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter on Thursday.

Amazing: CNN is booting Jim Acosta to the midnight hour to bend the knee to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jNd2sZBiHx — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 17, 2025

“The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” Darcy wrote, adding that most of the U.S. would be “fast asleep” as Acosta would host his show.

Acosta was caught “off guard,” Darcy said of the Trump-bashing leftist, who “had no reason to believe that his current show would be on the chopping block.”

CNN’s looming shakeup comes as the network’s boss seeks to reform CNN’s “entire daytime lineup,” Darcy noted. The former CNN reporter mentioned anchor Wolf Blitzer’s shift from evenings to mornings as one of the most notable changes afoot as Trump takes office for his second term.

Blitzer will reportedly no longer host his show The Situation Room weekdays at 6 p.m., sources told the Status newsletter. Blitzer and CNN’s Pamela Brown will replace current anchor Kasie Hunt on the two-hour-long show CNN This Morning.

“Since Blitzer will now host an additional hour of television with Pamela Brown, Thompson needs to find 60 minutes in the morning lineup to saw off for the new anchoring duo,” Darcy wrote.

The ex-CNN reporter added, “Relocating Acosta to the wee hours of the morning would conveniently do just that.”

On Thursday’s edition of Acosta’s show, the same day news of his incoming “exile” to midnight broke, Acosta whined about the rise of independent journalism on social media and other digital platforms, referencing President Joe Biden’s comments that the “free press is crumbling” in the U.S.

“I would add that this is only if we, the people, let that happen,” Acosta said, characterizing himself as a truth-teller despite years of anti-Trump activism on CNN.

Some final thoughts on today’s show… on the free press in America. The free press is only “crumbling” if we the people allow that to happen. Watch: pic.twitter.com/m6AAgGyTGU — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2025

Acosta held up an eight-year-old pink sign from a woman named Nora, which read “I March for Jim Acosta and a FREE PRESS.”

“She wrote on the back of the sign, to me and the press here in D.C., ‘You have our support,’” Acosta said somberly. “To Nora, wherever you are, right back at you.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.