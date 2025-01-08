Girl Injured in Wake of 2nd Trump Assassination Attempt in Therapy to ‘Restart Her Brain’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The 6-year-old girl critically injured in the wake of Ryan Routh’s alleged Sept. 14 assassination attempt against Donald Trump is now awake and in therapy to “restart her brain,” according to WPTV in West Palm Beach.

The girl, identified as Mia Rosalie Monreal, was injured after officials shut down traffic on Interstate 95 as they tried to apprehend Routh, who fled in a vehicle after a Secret Service agent spotted him in the bushes with a rifle on Trump’s golf course. The multivehicle crash happened about 30 minutes after Routh’s arrest on I-95, according to the state’s investigation. Nevertheless, Florida is still pursuing an attempted felony murder charge against Routh due to the girl’s injury.

“I usually read a lot to her, I sing to her to let her know mommy is here, you’re not alone,” Norka Pardo, Mia’s mom, told WPTV.

“She was not responding, she’s not waking up at all, so they have to kind of help her out and give her medication to help her brain restart,” Pardo added. “She’s kind of opening her eyes, closing to fall asleep, opening her eyes but there was no response.”

Routh also faces an attempted assassination charge in federal court.

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf at his West Palm Beach country club on Sept. 15. Before Trump came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, missing all six shots—but causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Routh’s arrest came two months after Trump was shot and wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service acknowledged failings leading up to that shooting but has said security worked as it should have to thwart the potential Florida attack.

Days after the Florida assassination attempt, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would carry out its own investigation parallel to the federal probe, with prosecutors pursuing the most serious charges available under state law.

It’s not uncommon for state and federal law enforcement agencies to run simultaneous investigations into crimes, as states may be able to bring charges that are unavailable at the federal level — and vice versa.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.