Tuesday, January 7, 2025

‘Which Is the Bigger Lie?’: Megyn Kelly Debates Whether Biden, Harris Was Worse

'It’s just so fake! I don’t know, I’ve been asking myself that same question. Which is the bigger lie, that he was competent to do the job or that she was?'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly / IMAGE: Megyn Kelly via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly debated Monday on her podcast whether President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris was a worse Democrat presidential candidate.

Harris ran a 107-day campaign after Biden succumbed to his party’s pressure to drop his reelection bid.

On her first show of 2025, Kelly and Rumble personality Glenn Greenwald shared a laugh over how the media portrayed the “terrible” Harris as a “historic” black, female candidate.

Greenwald commented that Harris’s schtick lasted three weeks before “the whole house came crashing down.” Kelly mocked the vice president’s use of bizarre accents and called her “so fake.”

“It’s just so fake! I don’t know, I’ve been asking myself that same question. Which is the bigger lie, that he was competent to do the job or that she was?” Kelly pondered.

The SiriusXM host arrived at the conclusion that both Biden and Harris were equally unfit to be president.

“God… they’re tied. Because Joe Biden was totally incompetent, he did not have the mental acuity—still doesn’t, and he’s still president right now,” Kelly added. “Certainty couldn’t do a second term.”

Kelly added that Harris was “the biggest moron to ever run for president or vice president.”

“That became more and more obvious day after day,” she said.

Greenwald said even with Biden’s “brain melting,” he still has a political instinct Harris lacks.

He noted that the Democrats were in “a huge bind” due to Biden’s cognitive decline and their racial and gender-based politics.

“The identity politics framework that they created, that they thought would help them, has become their Frankenstein. And they were trapped. They were damned if they did and damned if they didn’t,” Greenwald said of Democrats who ran Harris as Biden’s replacement.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Previous article
‘Completely Shifted’: CNN Admits Americans Don’t Buy Their Jan. 6 Lies Anymore

