Friday, January 17, 2025

FBI Gets Rid of DEI Right Before Trump’s Inauguration

'In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The Federal Bureau of Investigation building headquarters is seen in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) FBI recently closed its Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) just days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024,” the agency told Fox News.

Soon after that, the agency “temporarily reassigned” its Assistant Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans, Alethea Duncan, after she contradicted the city’s mayor by saying the terror attack that happened recently was not terrorism.

After the FBI announced that it had closed its DEI office, Trump ordered the agency to hold on to records from the now-defunct office, adding that it had closed its DEI office due to prevalent corruption.

“We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office—Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago. Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is CORRUPTION!” he wrote.

Former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker also criticized the FBI and the agency’s Director, Christopher Wray, for pushing the DEI propaganda down everybody’s throats instead of protecting Americans.

“DEI is a dangerous distraction,” she said. “I have no issue in celebrating whatever you would like regarding your heritage or gender or religion. But that should be done on your own time and not with the U.S. taxpayers’ dollars while on official Bureau time.”

Parker said the agency “needs to focus on hiring the best and brightest based solely on meritocracy” because “Americans deserve the best.”

“I have never been on an operation or heard of a civilian calling into the FBI and requesting an individual of a certain race or gender provide them with assistance in solving their problem or stopping a crime they’ve fallen victim to. Americans simply want to be safe,” she said. “The FBI should be focused on being one in fighting crime, not various groups and divisions that divide.”

