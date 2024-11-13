Quantcast
Wednesday, November 13, 2024

‘Ladies, Pay Attention’: Megyn Kelly Calls for MSNBC to Fire ‘Racist’ Joy Reid

'It's a tick-tock situation until her ass is fired. There's no way MSNBC, which is in a full meltdown now about how bad their losses were, there's no way they can keep this woman...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly / IMAGE: Megyn Kelly via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly called for MSNBC to fire host Joy Reid on Monday’s episode of her radio show.

Kelly, joined by Undercurrents host Emily Jashinsky and Free Beacon editor Eliana Johnson, blasted the network for its prolonged employment of Reid, who she called one of the “most racist people on television.”

“It’s a tick-tock situation until her ass is fired. There’s no way MSNBC, which is in a full meltdown now about how bad their losses were, there’s no way they can keep this woman,” Kelly said. “I realize they’re the same problem that the Democrat Party is like, they have a base that they need to keep. But she and her little friend Ellie Mystal are truly the most racist people on television.”

MSNBC’s primetime ratings dropped 54% the day after Trump won a second term, according to Neilsen Media Research data reported by Fox News.

Jack Posobiec announced Tuesday on X that he is forming a team of investors to discuss purchasing MSNBC.

Kelly mocked “bitter” Reid’s recent new hairdo, which she said resembled Republican President-elect Donald Trump before the MSNBC host shaved it all off.

The SiriusXM star compared Reid’s newfound baldness to that of outraged leftist women taking to TikTok to post videos of themselves shaving their hair off in protest of Trump’s win.

“First of all, where is your hair? What happened to your hair, Joy Reid? It’s gone… it looked like Trump’s hair, and now it’s gone all together,” she commented. “Anywho, this is what happens when you get bitter and bitter and bitter.”

Kelly next commented on the viral videos of feminists shaving their heads in response to the election.

“And we’ve seen all these women shaving off their hair online. Have you seen this? This is like part of the resistance effort to telegraph that you hate Trump,” Kelly said. “These somewhat okay-looking women are shaving off their hair. So I don’t know if that is what she did there, but we already knew that you were for our lefty, you didn’t have to shave your head.”

Kelly advised white progressive women not to fall for Reid’s guilt-tripping.

“Second of all the nerve… she looks at the white progressive women… What more self-flagellation could white progressive women have done to earn the little pat on the head from the Joy Reids of the world?” Kelly said. “Ladies, pay attention. It doesn’t get you anywhere.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

