Sen. Nesbitt: Time to Open Federal Investigation into Whitmer Grant Scandal

(The Center Square) Investigations continue after a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer political appointee and donor was set to receive $20 million of taxpayer funding for her Oakland County-based nonprofit.

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, is calling for a federal investigation into the matter, sending a letter to U.S. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.

“I am writing to request a review by the Office of the Inspector General into the actions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Fay Beydoun and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. regarding a $20 million grant awarded to Beydoun’s nonprofit, Global Link International,” Nesbitt said.

He added that he issued the request due to “serious allegations of misuse of public funds, conflicts of interest and potential national security risks.”

Beydoun has been a long-time political supporter of Whitmer and was serving on the MEDC executive board in 2022 at the time the grant was awarded. She filed paperwork to incorporate Global Link International just days before securing the grant.

The scandal around the grant has been growing for years, with Whitmer consistently stating that there was no favoritism at play. The Center Square first reported on the grant to Global Link International in 2023.

Its funding was meant to help attract international businesses to Michigan, but was canceled in March following allegations of misuse, including a reported $550,000 salary for Beydoun and questionable expenditures such as a $4,500 coffee maker.

According to Nesbitt’s letter, email records show that Beydoun coordinated directly with Whitmer’s office to obtain the grant, including that the “governor personally intervened to ensure its approval.”

Though the governor denies this, it has caused outrage from many.

“Since day one, Gov. Whitmer has denied culpability on this grant, but we now have indisputable confirmation that Whitmer herself was the ultimate architect,” said Zach Rudat, spokesperson for Michigan Forward Network, a nonprofit political organization.

“Whitmer wasted millions of taxpayer dollars to line the pockets of a campaign donor and lied to the public about this pay-to-play scheme for years. This new revelation underscores just how corrupt Lansing has become on Whitmer’s watch and the necessity for a top-to-bottom change in the MEDC and governor’s office.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been conducting an investigation into the matter, raiding the MEDC Lansing office June 18 to seize relevant documents.

MEDC’s attorneys filed a lawsuit to seek the return of those documents, arguing they are confidential under attorney-client privilege. A judge subsequently ruled against that lawsuit and MEDC had until today to appeal that decision.

Nesbitt argues a federal investigation is also needed though.

“While Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is conducting a state-level investigation into the grant’s misuse, the potential national security implications and the involvement of foreign officials elevate this matter to a federal concern,” his letter stated. “I respectfully urge your office to initiate an inquiry to ensure transparency and safeguard the public interest.”

This is not the only controversy with MEDC grants, with Nesbitt calling for a total overhaul of the system.

“MEDC is Michigan’s USAID,” Nesbitt posted on social media. “It’s time to DOGE it and END the non stop waste, fraud, and abuse.”