Saturday, July 12, 2025

LA Mayor Offers Cash Aid to Illegals Targeted by ICE 

'You have people who don’t want to leave their homes, who are not going to work, and they are in need of cash...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A protester waves a foreign flag as a Waymo taxi burns near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday a new plan to hand out cash to illegal aliens targeted by President Donald Trump’s aggressive ICE raids. 

The aid will come in the form of pre-loaded cards with a few hundred dollars, Bass said. They will be available as soon as next week, Bass said. 

“You have people who don’t want to leave their homes, who are not going to work, and they are in need of cash,” she claimed.  

While Bass said that the cash itself would come from philanthropic efforts, she admitted that the city would use its taxpayer-funded services to play a central role in coordinating the program. 

She unveiled the cash during a press conference promoting her new executive order, which directs city agencies to come up with bolstered plans to comply with Los Angeles’s sanctuary policies. 

City officials and agencies are currently barred from investigating, citing, arresting, holding, transferring or detaining any individual for the purpose of immigration, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

The newspaper also claimed that leftist groups like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles will help distribute the cash. 

It remains unclear who will qualify for the aid.  

Bass compared the plan to the “Angeleno Cards” handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti. 

