Friday, July 11, 2025

Dan Bongino Considers Leaving FBI Following Clash w/ AG Bondi

Bongino might resign unless Trump pressures Bondi to step down...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Dan Bongino
Dan Bongino / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is reportedly considering stepping down after a heated clash with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files and its rumored client list.

Tensions flared after Bongino, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel met with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to discuss a leak to NewsNation about an internal dispute.  

The story, which Bondi claimed Bongino planted, alleged that the FBI disagreed with the DOJ’s claim that no further information from the files would be released. 

The clash was first reported by journalist Laura Loomer, who called Bondi “Blondi.” 

“I’m told Kash and Bongino are furious with Blondi and the blowback she has caused them with her lack of transparency,” Loomer wrote on X Friday morning. 

“Kash Patel and Dan Bongino should call for Blondi’s public resignation today to save themselves and to also push for full transparency into the Epstein files,” she added. 

Loomer also said a source told her that Bongino might resign unless Trump pressures Bondi to step down. 

Patel would also resign if Bongino leaves, noted the Daily Wire. The outlet also reported that Patel wanted Bondi to release more information about Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender who ran a sex trafficking scheme. 

It was widely speculated that the federal government had a list identifying Epstein’s clients. Bondi has come under fire after walking back her earlier claim that the Epstein client list was in her possession.  

She suggested earlier this year that the list was at her desk. But on Tuesday, she issued a clarification:

“In February, I did an interview on Fox, and it’s been getting a lot of attention because … I was asked a question about the ‘client list’ and my response was, ‘It’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed, meaning the file, along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That’s what I meant by that.”

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
From Maine to Texas, Federal Agents Continue to Arrest MS-13 Gang Members

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com