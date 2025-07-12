Dan Bongino Considers Leaving FBI Following Clash w/ AG Bondi

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is reportedly considering stepping down after a heated clash with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files and its rumored client list.

Tensions flared after Bongino, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel met with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to discuss a leak to NewsNation about an internal dispute.

The story, which Bondi claimed Bongino planted, alleged that the FBI disagreed with the DOJ’s claim that no further information from the files would be released.

The clash was first reported by journalist Laura Loomer, who called Bondi “Blondi.”

“I’m told Kash and Bongino are furious with Blondi and the blowback she has caused them with her lack of transparency,” Loomer wrote on X Friday morning.

“Kash Patel and Dan Bongino should call for Blondi’s public resignation today to save themselves and to also push for full transparency into the Epstein files,” she added.

We might not have a Deputy FBI Director by Monday. We could possibly see a weekend resignation from the FBI by @FBIDDBongino Dan Bongino. Source tells me @FBIDirectorKash Kash Patel agrees with Bongino’s sentiment and also agrees that Blondi needs to be removed from her post… https://t.co/iDREwaH4aT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 11, 2025

Loomer also said a source told her that Bongino might resign unless Trump pressures Bondi to step down.

Patel would also resign if Bongino leaves, noted the Daily Wire. The outlet also reported that Patel wanted Bondi to release more information about Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender who ran a sex trafficking scheme.

It was widely speculated that the federal government had a list identifying Epstein’s clients. Bondi has come under fire after walking back her earlier claim that the Epstein client list was in her possession.

🚨🚨🚨MUST WATCH🚨🚨🚨 US Attorney General Pam Bondi @AGPamBondi either knowingly lied to President @realDonaldTrump and the American people, OR, she never read the already public Epstein information that she said was ON HER DESK before she released it to the influencers at… pic.twitter.com/DxrYIT43gE — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 2, 2025

She suggested earlier this year that the list was at her desk. But on Tuesday, she issued a clarification:

“In February, I did an interview on Fox, and it’s been getting a lot of attention because … I was asked a question about the ‘client list’ and my response was, ‘It’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed, meaning the file, along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That’s what I meant by that.”