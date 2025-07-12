Saturday, July 12, 2025

Trump to Mark 1 Year Anniversary of His Assassination Attempt Quietly

It remains unclear if Trump plans to honor the memory of Comperatore over the weekend...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(, The Center Square) Sunday marks the first anniversary of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. Despite the life-altering milestone, the president appears to be keeping it quiet.

After touring the devastation in Texas on Friday along with First Lady Melania Trump, the first couple is scheduled to travel to the president’s golf club in New Jersey for the weekend.

Trump, known for marking historic occasions with pomp, will observe part of the shooting anniversary by attending a soccer game in East Rutherford, N.J., appearing to mark the events of July 13, 2024, in private.

The world of then-presidential candidate Trump was altered when would-be assassin Thomas Crooks, 20, fired shots at him during a campaign rally in the Pittsburgh suburb, grazing the president’s ear and fatally shooting firefighter Corey Comperatore before being shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

It remains unclear if Trump plans to honor the memory of Comperatore over the weekend. During the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., in late July 2024, the president prominently honored Comperatore’s memory throughout the convention.

A year later, the motive for the shooting remains unclear. However, security blunders made by the Secret Service, spotlighted by lawmakers, eventually led to the ousting of leadership within the organization.

