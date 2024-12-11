‘On the Knee’: Megyn Kelly Blasts ‘Athlete of the Year’ for ‘Fake’ White Privilege Apology

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Megyn Kelly blasted Time Magazine’s “Athlete of the Year,” WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, for pandering to leftists with a “fake” white privilege apology.

Time Magazine’s 2024 feature article on Clark contained racial framing, first citing black women’s basketball players, one who called the year’s surge of support for Clark “sometimes fanatical and territorial, sometimes racist.”

Clark, a white woman, addressed claims that her mainstream popularity was a result of her race among others in the sport, which is dominated by black female athletes.

The Indiana Fever icon said the WNBA was “built” on black players and acknowledged what she said was her “privilege” as a white person.

“Look at this,” Kelly wrote on X. “She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The ‘oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.’ Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad.”

Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The “oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.” Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad. https://t.co/cTzk0CTLPn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 10, 2024

On white privilege, Clark told Time Magazine the following: “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege.”

Clark downplayed her own success by suggesting other “really good” players did not receive the same level of attention as her due to the color of their skin.

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been black players,” the WNBA star told Time Magazine. “This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important.”

Clark added that white people must make a conscious effort to “elevate black women.”

“I have to continue to try to change that,” she said. “The more we can elevate black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.