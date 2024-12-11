Quantcast
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

‘On the Knee’: Megyn Kelly Blasts ‘Athlete of the Year’ for ‘Fake’ White Privilege Apology

'Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly / IMAGE: Megyn Kelly via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Political commentator Megyn Kelly blasted Time Magazine’s “Athlete of the Year,” WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, for pandering to leftists with a “fake” white privilege apology.

Time Magazine’s 2024 feature article on Clark contained racial framing, first citing black women’s basketball players, one who called the year’s surge of support for Clark “sometimes fanatical and territorial, sometimes racist.”

Clark, a white woman, addressed claims that her mainstream popularity was a result of her race among others in the sport, which is dominated by black female athletes.

The Indiana Fever icon said the WNBA was “built” on black players and acknowledged what she said was her “privilege” as a white person.

“Look at this,” Kelly wrote on X. “She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The ‘oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.’ Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad.”

On white privilege, Clark told Time Magazine the following: “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege.”

Clark downplayed her own success by suggesting other “really good” players did not receive the same level of attention as her due to the color of their skin.

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been black players,” the WNBA star told Time Magazine. “This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important.”

Clark added that white people must make a conscious effort to “elevate black women.”

“I have to continue to try to change that,” she said. “The more we can elevate black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rob Schneider Says He Will Launch Talk Show That Is Opposite of ‘The View’
Next article
Trump Takes Victory Lap as Wray Announces Resignation Plans from FBI

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com