Trump Sues Far-Left Media for Billions

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently announced that he would be suing many mainstream media outlets that had been lying about him for almost a decade for $10 billion.

Columbia Journalism Review reported on Thursday that just days before the presidential election, Trump’s lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, sent a letter to the New York Times and Penguin Random House demanding $10 billion in damages for spreading lies about Trump in their articles.

The outlet reviewed the letter, which accused the articles’ authors, Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, of making “false and defamatory statements” about Trump.

“There was a time, long ago, when the New York Times was considered the ‘newspaper of record,’” the letter stated. “Those halcyon days have passed.”

The letter also stated that the Times is a “full-throated mouthpiece of the Democratic party” that wages “industrial-scale libel against political opponents.”

Trump’s team also accused the Times of harboring “every intention of defaming and disparaging the world-renowned Trump brand that consumers have long associated with excellence, luxury and success in entertainment, hospitality and real estate, among many other industries, as well as falsely and maliciously defaming and disparaging him as a candidate for the highest office in the United States.”

The news source pointed out that on Nov. 5, Trump’s campaign co-chief, Chris LaCivita, sent a letter to the Daily Beast demanding that the far-left propaganda outlet correct some of its blatantly anti-Trump articles.

Trump’s team also sued CBS News and filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission about the Washington Post.

“Interesting,” Elon Musk wrote.

Other people who despise the mainstream media also responded to the recent news.

“I hope he bankrupts them all!” @GuntherEagleman wrote. “It’s time for them to learn a lesson!”

Comedian Tim Young also approved of Trump’s revenge on the media.

“GOOD. Anyone who only even half pays attention could see they lied about him,” he wrote.

Independent journalist Kyle Becker also agreed with the tactic.

“Trump is exercising his legal right to bring lawsuits against those who maliciously slandered him, libeled him or attacked his character. This is not an ‘attack on press freedom.’ It is called ‘media accountability,'” he wrote.

Trump previously sued CBS News for election interference over the heavily edited former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s 60 Minutes interview.

To avoid being Trump’s enemies, some leftist publications already stopped their non-stop far-left propaganda by refusing to endorse Harris before Election Day and vowing to hire conservative writers and editors.