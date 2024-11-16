Quantcast
Saturday, November 16, 2024

CNN’s Dana Bash Responds to Pro-Gaza Heckler: ‘You Have No Shame’

'You have no shame, no decency, and no clue what you’re talking about...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Dana Bash
Dana Bash / IMAGE: Knit D via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA pro-Palestinian heckler confronted CNN anchor Dana Bash inside a synagogue, accusing her of supporting “genocide” in Gaza. Bash, who is Jewish and has faced protests at her home, responded bluntly via X. 

“You came to a place of Jewish worship, stood on the Bhima, near the holy Torah scroll, and pretended to be congregants,” Bash wrote Thursday in response to CODEPINK, which had shared a video of the confrontation. “You have no shame, no decency, and no clue what you’re talking about.” 

CODEPINK, a radical leftist group known for opposing Israel’s military operations to rescue hostages in Gaza, organized the disruption inside a synagogue, where a protester and a cameraperson cornered Bash. 

“I want to tell you I’m really upset at what I perceive to be a conflation of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism… and that’s not very true and very dangerous to our Jewish community and our Jewish values,” the protester said, accusing Bash of being a “mouthpiece for the genocide in Gaza.” 

As Bash tried to walk away, she replied that she was not in the synagogue to debate and added that anti-Zionism does not equate to anti-Semitism. However, Bash noted that protests targeting her have turned anti-Semitic. 

“Have you been to the [protests] at my house where they call me Zionist trash and call for the intifada against me?” Bash asked the CODEPINK-tied individual. “These are extremists,” Bash told the protester, referencing the demonstrations outside her home. 

This isn’t the first time Bash has been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists. In September 2024, demonstrators disrupted her book tour in Washington, D.C. 

“You belong behind bars,” one protester shouted in video footage. “We know who you are, we know what you’re saying. It’s not a war, it’s never been a war, it is ethnic cleansing.” 

Bash’s colleague Jake Tapper defended her on X, denouncing the “harassment” as blatant “antisemitism.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Sues Far-Left Media for Billions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com