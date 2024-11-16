CNN’s Dana Bash Responds to Pro-Gaza Heckler: ‘You Have No Shame’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A pro-Palestinian heckler confronted CNN anchor Dana Bash inside a synagogue, accusing her of supporting “genocide” in Gaza. Bash, who is Jewish and has faced protests at her home, responded bluntly via X.

“You came to a place of Jewish worship, stood on the Bhima, near the holy Torah scroll, and pretended to be congregants,” Bash wrote Thursday in response to CODEPINK, which had shared a video of the confrontation. “You have no shame, no decency, and no clue what you’re talking about.”

CODEPINK, a radical leftist group known for opposing Israel’s military operations to rescue hostages in Gaza, organized the disruption inside a synagogue, where a protester and a cameraperson cornered Bash.

You came to a place of Jewish worship, stood on the Bhima, near the holy Torah scroll, and pretended to be congregants.

You have no shame, no decency, and no clue what you’re talking about. https://t.co/PdqzcMjP4b — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) November 15, 2024

“I want to tell you I’m really upset at what I perceive to be a conflation of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism… and that’s not very true and very dangerous to our Jewish community and our Jewish values,” the protester said, accusing Bash of being a “mouthpiece for the genocide in Gaza.”

As Bash tried to walk away, she replied that she was not in the synagogue to debate and added that anti-Zionism does not equate to anti-Semitism. However, Bash noted that protests targeting her have turned anti-Semitic.

“Have you been to the [protests] at my house where they call me Zionist trash and call for the intifada against me?” Bash asked the CODEPINK-tied individual. “These are extremists,” Bash told the protester, referencing the demonstrations outside her home.

This isn’t the first time Bash has been targeted by pro-Palestinian activists. In September 2024, demonstrators disrupted her book tour in Washington, D.C.

“You belong behind bars,” one protester shouted in video footage. “We know who you are, we know what you’re saying. It’s not a war, it’s never been a war, it is ethnic cleansing.”

Bash’s colleague Jake Tapper defended her on X, denouncing the “harassment” as blatant “antisemitism.”