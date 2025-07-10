Largest U.S. Teachers Union Encourages Resistance to Trump

(Esther Wickham The Center Square) The National Education Association adopted new resolutions encouraging resistance to the Trump administration.

The NEA, the largest U.S. teachers union with over 3 million members, approved multiple business items that oppose any kind of action by the Trump administration and characterized the president as a fascist. It also said it would no longer endorse the Anti-Defamation League, a longtime organization known for combatting antisemitism.

The union OK’d the resolutions during its annual convention July 3-6 in Portland, Oregon.

Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Culture Project, obtained a copy of the NEA’s resolutions and posted them on X.

“I just received a copy of the National Education Association’s resolutions that they passed at their annual convention,” said DeAngelis. “They kept them private this year.”

Throughout the X thread, DeAngelis exposes each newly adopted business item.

“NEA pledges to defend democracy against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions,” according to the union’s resolution. “NEA will use existing media channels to oppose any move to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as an illegal, anti-democratic, and racist attempt to destroy public education and privatize it in the interests of the billionaires.”

The NEA changed the language of deporting illegal immigrants to “kidnapping” and expressed its support for students protesting against ICE raids.

“NEA opposes Immigration and Customs Enforcement kidnapping student leaders and supports students’ right to organize against ICE raids and deportations,” read another resolution.

The NEA stated it will no longer endorse or publicize material from the Anti-Defamation League, an organization founded to combat antisemitism.

“Allowing the ADL to determine what constitutes antisemitism would be like allowing the fossil-fuel industry to determine what constitutes climate change,” NEA delegate Stephen Siegel said at the convention.

ADL found the NEA’s actions disturbing and said it will continue to support Israel and reach students through education programs.

“It is profoundly disturbing that a group of NEA activists would brazenly attempt to further isolate their Jewish colleagues and push a radical, antisemitic agenda on students,” ADL said. “We will not be cowed for supporting Israel, and we will not be deterred from our work reaching millions of students with educational programs every year.”

After DeAngelis’s X post, the NEA blocked him.

The Center Square reached out to the NEA for comment but has not received a response.

At the convention, NEA President Becky Pringle encouraged the audience by stating educators will leave the convention excited and ready to keep advocating for students and their communities.

“Our educators will leave energized and prepared to carry their learnings back to every corner of the country — ready to engage with school boards, town halls, state legislatures, and even Congress,” said Pringle at the convention. “United in purpose, they are ready to keep advocating for their students, schools, and communities — facing the challenges to public education head-on with renewed strength and solidarity.”