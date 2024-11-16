Quantcast
Judge Overturns Rigged Infowars Auction, Says It Did Not Accept Highest Bid

'The auction was pretty much FAKE...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Alex Jones (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A judge recently overturned the Infowars auction because it was revealed that leftists rigged it so that they could get rid of the conservative news source.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that The Onion initially planned to turn the news source into another satirical website. However, it was later revealed that the organization didn’t buy Infowars via the auction. The judge overseeing the case ordered a hearing into how The Onion supposedly won.

“Whoever wins the auction might not necessarily be the highest bidder. The U.S. trustee has broad discretion to ‘determine the highest or otherwise best bid or bids’ [emphasis added] according to the auction firms Tranzon Asset Advisors and ThreeSixty Asset Advisors,” NPR wrote.

Alex Jones, the founder of Infowars, also told his Twitter followers that The Onion didn’t buy his news outlet.

“Infowars was not sold to The Onion. I am breaking the news now. Please watch and share the link below,” Jones wrote.

Jones also shared another video in one of his social media posts in which he revealed that the judge blocked the sale of Infowars, criticizing how the auction was conducted.

After that, he posted another video, claiming that his lawyers told him the auction was “basically” illegal.

On the next day, Jones published another video in which he said that the judge halted the sale of Infowars to The Onion after discovering the secret activities.

However, before the recent news was shared, the mainstream media, including The Onion itself, had been cheering after discovering that Infowars was bought, resulting in the death of the conservative news source.

“This is INSANE… WTF?” Eric Daugherty wrote. “The auction was pretty much FAKE. They gave special treatment to the Democrats who wanted to buy out his assets… buy out with nonexistent money…. and without the other bidders knowing what’s going on. Unreal. It’s now playing out in court.”

Jones also told Glenn Beck of Blaze Media that the Justice Department had been heavily involved in the auction.

