Trump Sues CBS News for Election Interference Over ‘Edited’ Kamala Interview

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS News this week, alleging the network engaged in “deceptive conduct” to interfere in the election on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris.

CBS’s 60 Minutes has been under fire in recent weeks over its interview with Harris earlier this month.

Before the interview aired, the show released a teaser clip showing Harris giving an incoherent response to a question about Israel.

But when the interview officially aired, that response had been edited to make Harris’s answer sound more fluent.

These edits were an “attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential Election—which President Trump is leading—approaches its conclusion,” Trump’s lawyers argued in the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas.

“CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public,” the lawsuit continued.

The lawsuit came in light of CBS News’s refusal to release the full transcript of its interview with Harris.

“Due to CBS’s actions, the public could not distinguish which Kamala they saw in the interview: the candidate or the actual puppet of a behind-the-scenes editor,” the lawsuit added.

The network argued it did not need to release the transcript, insisting that “the interview was not doctored” and that 60 Minutes “did not hide any part of the vice president’s answer to the question at issue.”

In the suit, Trump asked for a jury trial and at least $10 billion in damages for CBS’s alleged “ongoing false, misleading, and deceptive acts; the attorneys’ fees and costs associated with this action; and such other relief as the court deems just and proper.”

60 Minutes stated Trump’s lawsuit is “completely without merit.”