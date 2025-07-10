Thursday, July 10, 2025

A U.S. Senator Referred an Epstein Client to the DOJ; You’ll Never Guess What Happened Next

Wyden could be talking about former Apollo Global CEO and billionaire Epstein client Leon Black, whom the senator investigated for years. Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017 for his advice on several tax and estate planning matters...

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., reportedly said this week that he provided the Justice Department with “actionable” information about Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with a prominent billionaire and an untold number of Wall Street banks—but the DOJ hasn’t doing anything with the info.

“I’ve handed the Trump administration a ready-made Epstein case involving a billionaire financier and Wall Street banks, and they have done nothing with it,” Wyden told All Rise News.

“I know for a fact that the Trump administration is sitting on an Epstein file that contains new actionable information,” Wyden reportedly added. “So I don’t blame anybody for asking what’s going on.”

Wyden could be talking about former Apollo Global CEO and billionaire Epstein client Leon Black, whom the senator investigated for years. Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017 for his advice on several tax and estate planning matters.

In 2023, Wyden wrote an open letter to Black, suggesting that he may have engaged in tax evasion with Epstein.

“As you are aware, the Committee is investigating the $158 million in payments you made to Epstein for services related to a variety of tax and estate planning matters,” Wyden told Black in the letter.

“In particular, the Committee seeks information on Epstein’s participation in structuring trusts and other complex transactions designed to avoid federal gift and estate taxes on as much as $2 billion in wealth transferred to your children.”

Wyden revealed that his investigation has been ongoing since June 2022.

Thus far, the investigation has found that Epstein helped Black avoid more than $1 billion in federal taxes, Wyden said.

The senator also revealed that the IRS has not audited any of Black’s trusts or transactions that are subject to the congressional probe.

It’s unclear whether Black ever responded to the senator. And according to Wyden’s 2023 letter, Black had not been cooperative in the probe.

“You have refused to answer questions or provide documents related to payments you made to Epstein or substantiate how such payments were calculated or were compensation for services,” the senator said at the time.

“Your failure to substantiate Epstein’s compensation scheme has heightened the Committee’s concerns about whether such payments were properly characterized as income or gifts for tax purposes.”

Wyden asked Black to provide him with information on a number of Epstein- and Apollo-related topics. Wyden seeks, among other things, a copy of a “written service agreement” between Epstein and Black, as well as information about Epstein’s financial advice related to Black’s private art collection, which is worth over $1 billion.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

