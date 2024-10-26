WaPo Won’t Endorse Kamala as NY Post Endorses Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is so unpopular that even far-left the Washington Post decided not to endorse her.

The Post recently published an opinion piece in which the newspaper’s publisher and chief executive officer, William Lewis, explained that this year, the Post will not endorse any political candidate, including Harris.

“We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” he wrote. “Our job at the Washington Post is to provide … nonpartisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds.”

As Unfiltered, Unbiased, Verified host Mario Nawfall pointed out, the recent news is “massive” because the Post has endorsed only three Republicans since 1928. The only prominent Republican whom the publication endorsed was former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

On the other hand, the Post endorsed many well-known Democrats, including former Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton (twice), Barack Obama (twice), and Joe Biden.

The Post endorsed other Democrats, such as former presidential candidates Walter Mondale, Michael Dukakis, Al Gore, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.

🇺🇸WHY WASHINGTON POST'S NON-ENDORSEMENT OF KAMALA IS MASSIVE The Post has primarily endorsed Democratic candidates for nearly a century, with only 3 Republicans since 1928. Here’s a complete list of presidential candidates endorsed by The Washington Post since 1928, which… https://t.co/vNCAUAr7ih pic.twitter.com/XZygYfndp8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 25, 2024

NPR reported that leftists at the Post became very angry after they realized that the newspaper’s leadership decided not to endorse a far-left presidential candidate like Harris.

Editor-at-large Robert Kagan, who has Trump Derangement Syndrome, told NPR that he left his job to protest the decision.

The Post’s former Executive Editor, Martin Baron, also criticized the newspaper for not being anti-Trump while talking to NPR.

Leftist opinion writers at the Post were also furious when they heard about the decision.

Opinion staff at WaPo are furious about the paper's endorsement decision. Several are contemplating what action to take, ranging from resigning, quitting the board, or a statement. "If you don't have the balls to own a newspaper, don't," one Post opinion employee tells me. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 25, 2024

A member of the Wash Post editorial department tells me: Bezos's decision not to endorse is "an outrageous abdication of responsibility. Democracy doesn't die in darkness, it dies when people anticipatorily consent to a fascist's whims." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 25, 2024

The Washington Post Guild also told the entire country that it was furious that the Post decided not to promote Harris.

“We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers,” the guild wrote.

A statement from Post Guild leadership on the Washington Post's decision to not endorse a presidential candidate pic.twitter.com/fYU7hkr79K — Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) October 25, 2024

The guild was right. Trump-hating Democrats started canceling their subscriptions.

"I canceled my WaPo subscription because they betrayed a free press and free country by not endorsing a candidate for president." We are so brain dead as a society; we have fully earned the downward spiral we find ourselves in. pic.twitter.com/ttkgWog9eB — Russell (@theramblingfool) October 25, 2024

Conservatives on Twitter also responded to the recent news, except unlike leftists, they were happy about the recent decision.

Another liberal newspaper refuses to endorse Kamala over the man she compares to Hitler. She’s toast… https://t.co/Y53XQVWix0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2024

The Washington Post has called Trump a threat to democracy, literally hitler, etc., for years… But they won't endorse his opponent, Kamala. That's how bad of a candidate she is. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 25, 2024

Kamala Harris is such an extreme leftist that even the Washington Post won’t endorse her. This is the first time in 36 years they’ve decided not to endorse a candidate for president. Even though the Washington Post is distancing itself from Kamala, Colin Allred is happy to… https://t.co/5MAkjCDUv6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 25, 2024

On the other hand, the New York Post decided to endorse Trump because he is “the only candidate” who can lead the country right now.

“I love the New York Post. Great election coverage. Thanks for the wonderful endorsement!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

pic.twitter.com/myIVaqeypV — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 25, 2024

The recent news came after the Los Angeles Times stated it wouldn’t endorse Harris because it would be impossible to show her in a positive light. This resulted in one of the editors there quitting and many other leftists canceling their subscriptions to the newspaper.