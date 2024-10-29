Jeff Bezos Wants More Conservative Writers at WaPo

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Times are changing.

The New York Post reported that Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, mandated the far-left newspaper to add more conservative voices to its opinion section.

The news source also noted that Bezos has yet to release a public statement regarding the newspaper’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Some conservatives responded to the recent news, assuming that Bezos secretly supports Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“Jeff Bezos: Second Richest MAGA Guy,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wrote.

Other people on Twitter agreed.

“Guy started working out, and his brain became more conservative. It happens,” Austin Rogers of Pulse of Michigan wrote.

Conservative activist Oli London also praised Bezos for telling the leftists at the Post to allow conservatives to express their perspectives.

“Based Bezos,” London wrote.

However, other conservatives pointed out that Bezos is a businessman who wants people to read his newspaper, which the Post has been struggling with for a while.

“Oh, look. Bezos actually wants somebody to read his paper! What a novel idea,” Not the Bee responded to the news.

Some conservatives also noted that Bezos would continue allowing leftists at the Post to push their political beliefs down everybody’s throat if not for the different political climate, which would continue to change rapidly after Trump wins the 2024 election.

“Anyone who thinks Bezos has flipped is an idiot. He is a survivor, sucking the teet of whoever will get him the most money and power,” self-described “grumpy American cartoonist” George Alexopoulous wrote.

The recent news about bringing conservative opinion writers to the Post’s team came after the newspaper’s leadership announced that they won’t be endorsing any presidential candidate. Considering that the newspaper has consistently endorsed Democrats since 1928 (with a few exceptions), the paper not endorsing anyone looked like the refusal to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.