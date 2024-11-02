Trump Files FEC Complaint over WaPo’s Boost of Kamala Stories

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s team filed a Federal Election Commission complaint after it was revealed that the Washington Post was promoting anti-Trump stories that would benefit the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The team cited Semafor’s report, in which the news source claimed that the newspaper “aggressively ramped up its paid advertising campaign, boosting dozens of articles related to the election.”

The National Pulse also reported on the Post’s blatant anti-Trump propaganda.

According to Semafor, the Post’s articles about Harris “were relatively neutral in tone and focused on her innovative digital strategy, her policy proposals, and her chances of winning next week.” However, the newspaper was very critical of Trump.

Semafro noted that the Post boosted multiple anti-Trump articles, “including about Trump’s campaign rhetoric, his misstatements, his allies’ attempts to ‘energize him as he struggles to adapt to Harris,’ how his campaign damaged Springfield, Ohio, his fixation on the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, how crowds leave his rallies early and his questioning of the results of the 2020 election, among other stories.”

“The facts support a reasonable inference that the Washington Post made, and Harris for President accepted, an illegal corporate contribution in the form of coordinated communications,” Trump’s team wrote. “Therefore, the Commission should find reason to believe a violation has occurred, conduct an immediate investigation, and assess an appropriate sanction for this corporate interference in our elections.”

Republican political strategist Chris LaCivita previously wrote on Twitter, claiming that the recently discovered information could result in an FEC complaint.

“I smell an FEC complaint. [This] is classic election interference,” he wrote.

I smell an FEC complaint this is classic election interference Washington Post pays to boost stories critical of Trump as subscribers flee | Semafor https://t.co/UaV1yVB7Gv — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) October 30, 2024

The recent news came after the Post’s leadership announced that it would no longer endorse political candidates. The paper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, also claimed that the Post should hire more conservative opinion writers and defended the paper’s decision not to endorse Harris for president.