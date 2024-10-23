Quantcast
Tuesday, October 22, 2024

LA Times, Largest Kamala Hometown Paper, Refuses to Endorse Her

'Everyone knows the Harris-Walz campaign is a sinking ship. Two more weeks until it's submerged for good...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Kamala Harris speaks during a town hall at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Wisc., Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Someone should do a wellness check for Vice President Kamala Harris—her hometown’s largest newspaper has refused to back her presidential candidacy just weeks before Americans head out to vote. 

The Los Angeles Times editorial board announced it would not endorse Harris, breaking its religious streak of Democratic endorsements since Barack Obama’s 2008 election, Semafor reported on Tuesday. 

The decision not to endorse any candidate in the 2024 election reportedly came from the newspaper’s billionaire owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. He instructed LA Times Executive Editor Terry Tang to relay the decision to the staff, Semafor wrote. 

A spokesperson for the newspaper declined to comment to Semafor: “We do not comment on internal discussions or decisions about editorials or endorsements.” 

The decision dealt a major blow to the already shaky Harris campaign. The LA Times is California’s largest newspaper and one of the most widely circulated publications nationally, according to SF Gate. 

On Sept. 10, the LA Times released a series of endorsements but notably avoided endorsing any presidential candidate for 2024, referring to the election only as “the most consequential election in a generation.” 

The shocking move contradicted the LA Times’s past support of Harris, including endorsements for her 2010 and 2014 attorney general races and her 2016 Senate bid. 

The LA Times’s decision follows similar rejections by traditionally Democratic-aligned groups like the Teamsters and the International Association of Fire Fighters, a point highlighted by the Trump campaign in a press statement.

“Everyone knows the Harris-Walz campaign is a sinking ship. Two more weeks until it’s submerged for good,” Trump’s team told Headline USA. 

The LA Times’s snub couldn’t have come at a worse time for Harris.  

On Tuesday, NBC News reported concerns from her campaign officials about potential cracks in the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Filmmaker Spike Lee Hysterical: ‘Doomsday’ If Trump Wins
Next article
Dems Start Thinking Biden Was Better than Kamala

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com