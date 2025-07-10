Charlie Kirk Claims Secretive D.C. Effort for Mass Amnesty Underway

(José Niño, Headline USA) Just days after President Trump signed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” conservative activist Charlie Kirk is warning of a behind-the-scenes effort to push amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants.

Kirk has issued some of his most urgent warnings yet about what he calls a “major push” for amnesty legislation in the days following President Trump’s signing of the “Big Beautiful Bill” last Friday.

According to Kirk, powerful interests within the Republican establishment and corporate world are pressuring Trump to pursue mass amnesty of illegal immigrants—a move Kirk says would be disastrous for the GOP coalition.

On his Monday broadcast, Kirk declared, “This is bigger than anything with Epstein. This is bigger than anything with tax cuts. It is happening right now in Washington, DC. And I can say this from firsthand experience that people are pushing President Trump for amnesty. They are pushing him for mass legalization of illegals.”

He claimed that after the bill’s passage, “members of the ruling class” called him to say, “Now we need mass amnesty,” arguing that deportations would cost Republicans the midterms and that legalization was necessary for the party’s future.

Kirk’s remarks came in direct response to President Trump’s comments at a Thursday rally, where Trump floated the idea of working with farmers and hotel owners to legalize workers who have been in the country for 14-15 years. Trump acknowledged that “serious radical right people… may not be quite as happy, but they’ll understand.” Kirk, identifying himself as part of that “radical right,” shot back, “Hello. Hi. I’m one of those radical right people. And I want to know what I’m not going to like.”

Drawing on the historical example of the 1986 Simpson-Mazzoli Act, Kirk argued that amnesty has never delivered the promised electoral gains among Hispanic voters. Instead, he warned that any move toward legalization would result in a “10 to 15 maybe 20% disappearance of the MAGA voter” and represent the “number one” threat to the coalition that delivered Trump’s victories.

Kirk has continued to stress that: “We ran on mass deportations,” not amnesty, and insisted that polling shows most Americans support deporting all illegal immigrants rather than legalizing them. He maintains that the GOP’s recent success with Hispanic voters is the result of strong immigration enforcement, not amnesty proposals.

Following his urgent warnings on Monday, Charlie Kirk dedicated his Tuesday show to reinforcing his anti-amnesty stance with an episode titled “Say It Again: No Amnesty!” Kirk reported that his dire warnings from the previous day had prompted immediate reactions from MAGA leaders.

According to Kirk, “the secretive push for a sweeping post-BBB amnesty is already falling apart” after his warnings. He noted that “MAGA leaders are scrambling to make it clear that the future is deportations, not amnesty.”

However, Kirk emphasized that “the threat isn’t gone” and used his July 8th show to explain “the arguments and euphemisms that D.C. will use to push for amnesty by another name in the months to come.”

When President Trump clarified on Wednesday that “There’s no amnesty” and that the administration was implementing “a work program” rather than amnesty, Kirk appeared to celebrate this clarification. On his Twitter account, Kirk posted: “DAILYMAIL: Mass deportations to ESCALATE as Trump vows ‘there will be no amnesty’ for migrants. Kaboom.”

DAILYMAIL: Mass deportations to ESCALATE as Trump vows "there will be no amnesty" for migrants. Kaboom💥 pic.twitter.com/SyCBdsbo97 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 9, 2025

In recent days, Kirk has maintained that while his initial warnings may have helped derail immediate amnesty plans, the underlying threat remains. He has specifically warned about “amnesty by another name” and emphasized that any form of legalization program would still constitute amnesty regardless of what it’s called.