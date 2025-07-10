Trump Brags About Threatening To Bomb Moscow and Beijing in Recording From 2024

( Dave DeCamp , Antiwar.com ) CNN has released audio of President Trump speaking to a private group of donors in 2024 and bragging that he threated to “bomb the Sh*t” out of Moscow and Beijing in conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping if they invaded Ukraine or Taiwan.

“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,’” Trump said in the recording. “And then [Putin] goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%.”

🇺🇸🇷🇺🇨🇳 WATCH: CNN has dropped an exclusive 2024 audio clip of Trump bragging to donors that he warned Putin he’d “bomb the shit out of Moscow” if Russia invaded Ukraine — and claimed Putin believed him “10% — and that’s all you need.” He says he gave Xi Jinping the same threat… pic.twitter.com/hU3e9hVZev — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 9, 2025

Trump also said he made the same threat to Xi if China invaded Taiwan. “I said if you go into Taiwan, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Beijing. He thought I was crazy … and he didn’t believe me either, he said 10%. And 10% is all you need, in fact 5% is all you need, and we never had a problem,” Trump said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the report, saying he couldn’t confirm if the recording was authentic. “Whether this is fake or not, we don’t know either. There are a lot of fakes now. Often there are many more fakes than truthful information. And we always proceed from this when analyzing this or that news,” he said

CNN released a series of recordings that were obtained during 2024 fundraisers in Florida and New York, including one where Trump pledged to deport foreign students involved in protests critical of Israel, something his administration has been attempting to do but has faced legal challenges since the students are being targeted for their speech.

CNN said the recording was obtained by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf and was detailed in their new book about the 2024 presidential race titled “2024.” The Trump campaign declined to comment on the contents of the recordings.



This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.