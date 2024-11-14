LA Times Fires Far-Left Editorial Board

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The leadership of the Los Angeles Times recently announced that every member of the far-left editorial board has been fired.

“Proud that we posted this letter from one of our readers on [Twitter],” Executive Chairman of the California Times, Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong, wrote, referring to the letter urging editors at the newspaper to stop the divisive shaming of white women for Prsident-elect Donald Trump’s victory. “When the President has won the vote of the majority of Americans, then ALL voices must be heard. Opinions are just that.”

He then stated that he would ensure the newspaper would be politically neutral.

“I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard and we can respectfully exchange every American’s view… from left to right to the center. Coming soon. A new Editorial Board. Trust in media is critical for a strong democracy,” Soon-Shiong wrote.

Last week, Soon-Shiong also talked about providing non-biased coverage of the things that would be published in the newspaper.

“The American people have spoken, and @latimes will take the lead to provide factual and balanced coverage as the country heals its division,” he wrote.

Some conservatives responded to the newspaper’s leadership’s decision to be politically neutral on Twitter.

“Unreal. LA Times [is] notoriously [the] worst, least read, most wildly far-left paper of a big city. Is… L.A. coming back???” @KeenanPeachy wrote.

Under Soon-Shiong’s post, @KeenanPeachy also suggested that the newspaper hire her as a conservative writer.

“Hire me to write a column–L.A. born and bred writer, I can help lead you out of the darkness!” @KeenanPeachy wrote.

Bill Melugin of Fox News also responded to the recent news, remembering the newspaper’s far-left bias.

LA Times owner says after election results, the entire LA Times Editorial Board will be replaced – signaling they were out of touch with voters. Some of their recent opinion pieces include: – We should publicly mock the deaths of the unvaccinated during COVID.

Chris Tourtellotte, owner of LaTerra Development, also claimed that the “tides in [California] continue to shift.”

“Like that is so huge. There is such a [cultural] shift occurring all around us. The great Andrew Breitbart always said that politics is downstream from culture. If we continue to change the culture, we will continue to change the politics,” @DefiyantlyFree wrote.

However, other people were not very optimistic about the recent news.

“You let this paper become a Neo-Marxist newsletter for your daughter’s loser nihilist buddies in Echo Park for a decade. The damage you did to this city is immeasurable, and your reputation will not recover. Just sell and hold onto the slightest shred of dignity,” @mattbilinsky wrote.

The recent news came after the newspaper refused to endorse then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for president, which resulted in one of the leftist editors quitting her job to protest the decision.