Thursday, December 12, 2024

Meta, Amazon Founders Continue Sucking Up to Trump

'Mark Zuckerberg has been over to see me, and I can tell you, Elon is another and Jeff Bezos is coming up next week...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Mark Zuckerberg/AP Photo

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The founders of Meta and Amazon recently showed Americans that they are willing to continue sucking up to President-elect Donald Trump to be on his good side, which would benefit their businesses.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta had contributed $1 million to Trump’s 2024 inaugural fund, hoping his social media companies, including Facebook and Instagram, would prosper under the Trump administration.

It wasn’t the first time Zuckerberg tried to appear friendly to Trump. Right after Trump was almost assassinated in Butler, Pa., Zuckerberg had an interview with Bloomberg during which he claimed that the way Trump behaved after he was shot was “badass.”

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg said. “On some level, as an American, it’s hard not to get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy,” the Meta executive added. 

Additionally, before Election Day, Zuckerberg reportedly told Trump that he wouldn’t be voting for a Democrat, which, at that time, meant that he wouldn’t be voting for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Zuckerberg also had multiple meetings with Trump, including at Trump’s famous residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Post also reported that Zuckerberg wanted an “active role” in sharing Trump’s technology policy during his second term.

Zuckerberg probably started to present himself positively to Trump after Trump warned Zuckerberg that he would put him behind bars if he interfered in the 2024 election.

Another billionaire who has been trying to suck up to Trump was Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos. On Thursday, Trump revealed that he and Bezos would meet next week, probably to discuss the future of Bezos’s companies under Trump’s presidency.

“Mark Zuckerberg has been over to see me, and I can tell you, Elon is another and Jeff Bezos is coming up next week. And I want to get ideas from them. Look, we want them to do well,” Trump said.

Bezos has been trying to present himself as a non-leftist billionaire, primarily via his newspaper, the Washington Post.

The Post’s leadership stated it wouldn’t endorse Harris for president right before the election. Additionally, Bezos said he wants to see more conservative writers working at the newspaper, defending his decision in an op-ed.

Bezos also said that he is optimistic about Trump’s upcoming administration.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Previous article
Biden-Harris Official Subpoenaed for Sabotaging Probe Into Walz’s China Ties
Next article
‘Wanted’ Posters of Murdered CEO Spotted in NYC

