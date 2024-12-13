Quantcast
Thursday, December 12, 2024

‘Wanted’ Posters of Murdered CEO Spotted in NYC

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
"Wanted" poster in New York City / Screenshot: @ScooterCasterNY via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) New Yorkers started noticing “Wanted” posters of companies’ CEOs in their city.

Among those CEO was UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was recently murdered on the streets of New York City.

The New York Post reported that the “Wanted” signs featuring a big red “X” over Thompson’s face were spotted on the corner of Canal Street and Centre Street in Lower Manhattan. The “X” indicated that Thompson was murdered.

The posters of other CEOs were seen on greed scaffolding on Wall Street.

The posters warned that “HEALTH CARE CEOS SHOULD NOT FEEL SAFE” and included “DENY… DEFEND… DEPOSE” — the three words that were allegedly found on the bullets shot by Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering Thompson outside a Midtown hotel last week.

The Post’s sources stated that the “hit lists” are a fear-mongering social media stunt to incite hysteria, especially among the CEOs featured on the posters.

The news source reported that the remaining posters on Canal Street were torn down by noon on Wednesday.

Independent journalists in New York City, like Oliya Scootercaster, also reported on the recent news, capturing the “Wanted” posters.

“SICK,” @Breaking911 wrote, responding to the posters that were seen all over Manhattan.

Others also stated that all leftists who want to see these CEOs murdered should be angry at Democrats instead.

“Doesn’t really make sense. Obamacare and ACA have raised insurance premiums. If they want to blame someone, blame the Democrats for health insurance being high,” @82ndairborneBT wrote.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, also responded to the recent news.

“A CEO is assassinated, and now ‘wanted’ posters are appearing across the country, targeting others simply for being successful. Someone even put up a highway sign calling for more murders. This isn’t just outrage—it’s mob mentality, and it’s tearing at the fabric of who we are as Americans,” he wrote.

Leftists like Jimmy Dore, however, decided to defend people on the Left after conservatives started accusing them of supporting the murder of these CEOs.

“What makes you think they’re Liberals? Sounds like you have a false narrative to push. This is one thing that brings the left and right together. You’re pushing propaganda to protect murderous insurance goons,” he wrote.

