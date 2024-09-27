Treacherous Ex-Trump Foes Try to Worm Their Way Back into His Graces

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) They are coming back to Poppa.

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are trying to kiss President Donald Trump’s ring after cozying up to the left—just in time for the 2024 election.

This week, several outlets reported that both Zuckerberg and Zelenskyy have engaged in private conversations with Trump in a potential bid to secure their positions in the Republican candidate’s good graces should he emerge victorious in November.

The Facebook founder reportedly enlisted Republican strategist Brian Baker to whitewash his image among conservative media and Republican officials, the liberal New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Out of the public eye, Mark Zuckerberg identifies with libertarianism — or at least that's according to the few sources privy to his private political thoughts. In his effort to mend ties with the right, Zuckerberg has hired Republican strategist Brian Baker, who will aim… pic.twitter.com/bxqNpyouZu — Eric Deters (@bulllaw) September 25, 2024

Baker allegedly assured Trump that Zuckerberg has no plans to interfere in the 2024 election in the same controversial manner as he did in 2020 when he donated over $300 million to a leftist non-profit that ultimately issued grants in several swing states.

Republicans have long argued that these grants were strategically designed to help Democrats in 2020, prompting 28 states and 12 counties to enact laws restricting or banning what became known as “Zuck Bucks.”

The tech mogul also allegedly told Trump there was “no way” he would vote for a Democrat in the 2024 election.

Seemingly taking cues from Zuckerberg, Zelenskyy’s aides reached out to the Trump campaign to arrange a private meeting with the former president, according to a screenshot of a message shared by Trump on Truth Social.

The message, sent by Ukrainian Deputy Ambassador Denys Sienik to the MAGA team, was successful as Trump confirmed a future meeting during a press conference on Thursday.

Former President Trump said he'll meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Friday morning. When asked about Zelenskyy doubting Trump's ability to end the war, Trump told @CHueyBurns: "I do believe I disagree with him. Well, he doesn't know me, but I disagree. But I will say this,… pic.twitter.com/yKLh3Quau2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2024

In the message to Trump, Zelenskyy claimed, “Days ago, we requested a meeting with you, and I really want to hear your thoughts directly, and firsthand. You know I always speak with great respect about everything connected to you, and that’s how it should be.”

This statement directly contradicts Zelenskyy’s past comments and actions against Trump. In January 2024, the Ukrainian president expressed he was “frightened” by the prospect of Trump returning to the White House.

Zelenskyy also targeted Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, calling him “too radical” during a Sunday interview with The New Yorker.

This criticism came during the same period Zelenskyy was unashamedly touring a weapons manufacturing factory in Pennsylvania, alongside Gov. Josh Shapiro, a high-profile surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris.