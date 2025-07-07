Monday, July 7, 2025

Police Officer Wounded in Shooting outside North Texas ICE Detention Center

Posted by Jose Nino
(José Niño, Headline USA) Several suspects are in custody after a police officer was shot in the neck during a late-night attack at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, officials reported.

According to a report by CBS, on Friday, just before 11 p.m., Alvarado police responded to a report of a suspicious person outside the detention center on Sunflower Lane. Officers arriving at the scene saw an individual who appeared to be carrying a firearm.

According to a police news release, when one of the first responding officers tried to engage with the person, “an unknown number of suspects opened fire.” At least one bullet struck an officer in the neck.

The injured officer was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital, treated, and later released, police said.

Authorities reported that several armed suspects attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended with the help of local agencies. A federal law enforcement source told CBS News that eight people were arrested, some of whom were reportedly wearing body armor.

Early reports indicate that more than a dozen masked individuals dressed in black arrived at the facility, vandalized vehicles and security cameras in the parking lot, and launched fireworks, “seemingly to lure law enforcement,” the source said.

At this time, police have not released the names of the suspects and are still investigating the motive for the attack.

The Justice Department said Saturday morning it was “closely monitoring the attacks on DHS facilities.” In a social media post, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated, “We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners. The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”

Blanche’s statement referenced not only the Texas incident but also a recent confrontation outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, where three people were arrested after clashing with law enforcement.

The FBI declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. Alvarado police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call 817-790-0919.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

